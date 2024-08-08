Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Charamba, Makawaru in brave fight

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
SPRINTERS Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba concluded their Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a good fight in the men's 200m final when finishing sixth and eighth respectively at the Stade de France last night.

Running side by side in lanes two and three, the Zimbabwean sprinters gave their all, with Makarawu finishing sixth in 20.10 seconds while Charamba crossed the finishing line on position eight in 20.53 seconds.

Fellow African, Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, who crossed the finishing line in 19.46 seconds, won the race.

He was followed by USA's Kenneth Bednarek in second in 19.62 seconds and Noah Lyles settled for third position in 19.70 seconds.

Both Makarawu and Charamba were making their Olympic debut and this was the first time Zimbabwe had two sprinters in the final at the Olympics. Makarawu, a silver medallist at the Africa Senior Championships held in Cameroon, was satisfied with the outcome of his first appearance at the Olympic Games.

"It was a good experience. The finals today, it was enjoyable. It was the most relaxed race I have ever run in my life.

"I wish I could get another lane between those fast guys but it is what it is. But I did my best coming sixth in the world," said Makarawu.

While they missed the medals at this edition of the Games, the Zimbabwe national record holder is confident of the future of athletics for Zimbabwe.

He is also hopeful of next year's World Championships. He qualified for the global meet when running 20.07 seconds in the first-round heats on Monday.

"It means a lot to me and it means that we are going somewhere as Zimbabwe, as (well as) me and my coach, I am just three places from the podium finish.

"So, from today onwards I know what I need to work on and we will see how it goes from today until next year's Tokyo World Championships," said Makarawu.

His Team Zimbabwe colleague was also a happy man.

Charamba said it has been an interesting outing and a learning curve for him having worked towards making the Olympics a reality since 2021.

"It means a lot to me. It means me and my coach are on the right track . . . I would probably say it's an interesting championship for me.

"It's my debut and I can't complain of anything but I want to say it up from here."

Speaking on yesterday's race, Charamba said he was a bit scared going against the world's top athletes. "To be honest I was scared. This is my first time racing these guys and these are big names.

"But since the race is done now, and now I have the experience, I will just carry it going forward, now I know what to do and what not to do going forward in the next championship.

"So (I will) just get back to the drawing board, rest a bit then get into off-season training in a few months.

"It's a dream come true that I have made it to the Olympics, and everybody was counting me out like nobody thought I was going to make the final. "So now me making the finals is a great feeling and finishing top eight in the world its great. Nobody can take that away from me and I am just grateful for the journey and I am looking to a great career.

"This championship was a learning curve for me," said Charamba.

The focus now shifts to the marathon with Isaac Mpofu and Rutendo Nyahora competing on Saturday and Sunday respectively.



Source - The Herald

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa has managed to make Zimbabweans hate SADC!

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

ZimPF condemns Mnangagwa govt's tyrannical actions, calls for an end to harassment and torture

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor frog marches lecturers to SADC Summit clean-up campaigns

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zanu-PF questions Malema's political credibility

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

Prophet Magaya's Yadah FC hit by FIFA transfer ban

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zanu-PF warns West over destabilizing Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Rugeje caught up in bar CIO hunt for rights activist

7 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Kamambo and colleagues seek ConCourt referral in bid to block trial

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Morning after pill horror for obese women

7 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zaoga church sex storm

7 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Man admits to stealing underwear to please wife

7 hrs ago | 414 Views

Woman kidnaps 'husband's 17-year-old lover'

7 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe US$7.7m goat scam trial set for October

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

'Mentally-ill people also enjoy sex'

7 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zanu-PF youth make outrageous demands

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimhbabwe tightens carbon credit trade laws

7 hrs ago | 78 Views

Sadc Summit meetings begin

7 hrs ago | 209 Views

Kariba Dam project adds 60 years to lifespan

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man kills 'arrogant' villager

7 hrs ago | 238 Views

Man in court over fake shop licences

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa warns against land allocation in rural areas

7 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mthwakazi members charged with public violence

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Coltart prepares BCC engineering department for privatisation?

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

TTI remits over US$1,5 million to BCC in five months

7 hrs ago | 84 Views

Woman jailed 2 years for assaulting stepdaughter

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

Police crackdown on social ill as school term ends

7 hrs ago | 99 Views

Process for Mnangagwa to take over as Sadc Chair begins

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zacc recovers 350 corruptly imported vehicles

7 hrs ago | 113 Views

Errant cops, VID officers to face the music

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

Air ambulances for Bulawayo, Matebeleland North

7 hrs ago | 115 Views

Churches pray for peace ahead of SADC Summit

7 hrs ago | 20 Views

Harare-Mutare road accident kills 5

7 hrs ago | 173 Views

Non-State actors workshop on the cards

7 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zimra warehouses full of smuggled goods

7 hrs ago | 84 Views

2 more forex dealers jailed

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF blasts Malema

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe military offer free medical support to Tsholotsho

7 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe sprinter bags US scholarship

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

We will cut your tail to protect Zim repute; Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 1027 Views

WATCH: Mutsvangwa warns Malema and Kasukuwere

21 hrs ago | 2900 Views

Guruve hotel to host heroes gala

22 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zinwa employee jailed 9 years

23 hrs ago | 923 Views

Virtual Reality Casinos Could Be Global Entertainment Zones for People of All Nationalities

23 hrs ago | 57 Views

ZAS to complement rural farmers competitiveness

23 hrs ago | 125 Views

Herdboy tears, assaults maid for refusing sex

23 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Zimbabwe eyes foreign-based rugby players

08 Aug 2024 at 08:02hrs | 355 Views

Mnangagwa turns to God for peaceful SADC summit

08 Aug 2024 at 07:57hrs | 970 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu indicted to High Court for trial

08 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 709 Views

Mthwakazi members rounded as govt intensifies crackdown

08 Aug 2024 at 07:55hrs | 1000 Views