Zimra warehouses full of smuggled goods

News / National

by Staff reporter

State warehouses at Beitbridge Border Post are overflowing with intercepted goods as security officials continue to crackdown on smugglers along the border.The use of drones, commercial and baggage scanners, motorised patrols and canine unit is reportedly bearing fruit.It is understood that the Government is losing millions of dollars in customs duty and export levies at the border due to leakages through the port and its flanks.Some of the known illegal entry points include; Mai Maria, Panda Mine, Dite, Tshikwalakwala, Mawale, River Ranch (Beitbridge East) and Sentinel, Tshivhara, Shashe (Beitbridge West).Under the new order, authorities have been able to increase surveillance in all hotspots and minimise the loss of revenue that is critical in funding Government commitments.Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner for Customs and Excise, Mr Batsirai Chadzingwa told the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee that all the 16 State warehouses at the border were full."We have 16 State warehouses at Beitbridge, where we are keeping goods detained in terms of Section 39 of the Customs and Excise Act Subsection (1) – detention of goods State warehouses are in terms of Section 232 of the Act," he said."These are found at Freight Warehouse, building 50 Malume warehouse, building 29 Bus Terminal, Bus terminal Southbound Warehouse, building 49 warehouse (Blankets), Manica Transit Shed Ware houses x 4 SWHs, Sabot Container Depot, APQ storage for goods meant for destruction, Car pounds (Border, and Manica, Malindi & BTS)".Mr Chadzingwa said Zimra was restricted from quickly disposing of the goods by the laws which allows them to keep goods for between 60 days and 90 days.Most goods are being detained after being intercepted for falling under the restricted or prohibited goods category and these include meat."The goods on Receipt for Items Held (RIH) are detained in State warehouses for 60 days, while those on Notice of Seizure were being kept for 90 days," said Mr Chadzingwa.To clear the warehouse, the revenue collector carries out rummage sales, informal tenders, destructions, and appropriation to the State.Beneficiaries of appropriated goods include: Government departments, hospitals and social welfare organisations and the fresh farm produce and perishables are appropriated to the local prison and hospital.However, motor vehicles, blankets, mealie meal, groceries and other goods are firstly approved for disposal by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion."Interceptions are increasing daily and we are having a serious shortage of warehousing space," added Mr Chadzingwa.The crackdown on smuggling activities has also seen authorities arresting Zimra officials at Beitbridge for facilitating the illegal exportation of at least 63 truckloads of chrome concentrate.The chrome was allegedly moved from Mvurwi to a warehouse in South Africa.