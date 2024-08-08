Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra warehouses full of smuggled goods

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
State warehouses at Beitbridge Border Post are overflowing with intercepted goods as security officials continue to crackdown on smugglers along the border.

The use of drones, commercial and baggage scanners, motorised patrols and canine unit is reportedly bearing fruit.

It is understood that the Government is losing millions of dollars in customs duty and export levies at the border due to leakages through the port and its flanks.

Some of the known illegal entry points include; Mai Maria, Panda Mine, Dite, Tshikwalakwala, Mawale, River Ranch (Beitbridge East) and Sentinel, Tshivhara, Shashe (Beitbridge West).

Under the new order, authorities have been able to increase surveillance in all hotspots and minimise the loss of revenue that is critical in funding Government commitments.

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner for Customs and Excise, Mr Batsirai Chadzingwa told the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee that all the 16 State warehouses at the border were full.

"We have 16 State warehouses at Beitbridge, where we are keeping goods detained in terms of Section 39 of the Customs and Excise Act Subsection (1) – detention of goods State warehouses are in terms of Section 232 of the Act," he said.

"These are found at Freight Warehouse, building 50 Malume warehouse, building 29 Bus Terminal, Bus terminal Southbound Warehouse, building 49 warehouse (Blankets), Manica Transit Shed Ware houses x 4 SWHs, Sabot Container Depot, APQ storage for goods meant for destruction, Car pounds (Border, and Manica, Malindi & BTS)".

Mr Chadzingwa said Zimra was restricted from quickly disposing of the goods by the laws which allows them to keep goods for between 60 days and 90 days.

Most goods are being detained after being intercepted for falling under the restricted or prohibited goods category and these include meat.

"The goods on Receipt for Items Held (RIH) are detained in State warehouses for 60 days, while those on Notice of Seizure were being kept for 90 days," said Mr Chadzingwa.

To clear the warehouse, the revenue collector carries out rummage sales, informal tenders, destructions, and appropriation to the State.

Beneficiaries of appropriated goods include: Government departments, hospitals and social welfare organisations and the fresh farm produce and perishables are appropriated to the local prison and hospital.

However, motor vehicles, blankets, mealie meal, groceries and other goods are firstly approved for disposal by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion.

"Interceptions are increasing daily and we are having a serious shortage of warehousing space," added Mr Chadzingwa.

The crackdown on smuggling activities has also seen authorities arresting Zimra officials at Beitbridge for facilitating the illegal exportation of at least 63 truckloads of chrome concentrate.

The chrome was allegedly moved from Mvurwi to a warehouse in South Africa.



Source - The Herald
More on: #Border, #Zimra, #Warehose

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa has managed to make Zimbabweans hate SADC!

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

ZimPF condemns Mnangagwa govt's tyrannical actions, calls for an end to harassment and torture

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor frog marches lecturers to SADC Summit clean-up campaigns

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zanu-PF questions Malema's political credibility

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

Prophet Magaya's Yadah FC hit by FIFA transfer ban

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF warns West over destabilizing Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Rugeje caught up in bar CIO hunt for rights activist

6 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Kamambo and colleagues seek ConCourt referral in bid to block trial

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

Morning after pill horror for obese women

6 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zaoga church sex storm

6 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Man admits to stealing underwear to please wife

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Woman kidnaps 'husband's 17-year-old lover'

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe US$7.7m goat scam trial set for October

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Mentally-ill people also enjoy sex'

6 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zanu-PF youth make outrageous demands

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimhbabwe tightens carbon credit trade laws

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

Sadc Summit meetings begin

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Kariba Dam project adds 60 years to lifespan

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Man kills 'arrogant' villager

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Man in court over fake shop licences

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa warns against land allocation in rural areas

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mthwakazi members charged with public violence

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

Coltart prepares BCC engineering department for privatisation?

6 hrs ago | 128 Views

TTI remits over US$1,5 million to BCC in five months

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Woman jailed 2 years for assaulting stepdaughter

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Police crackdown on social ill as school term ends

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Process for Mnangagwa to take over as Sadc Chair begins

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zacc recovers 350 corruptly imported vehicles

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Errant cops, VID officers to face the music

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

Air ambulances for Bulawayo, Matebeleland North

7 hrs ago | 113 Views

Churches pray for peace ahead of SADC Summit

7 hrs ago | 20 Views

Harare-Mutare road accident kills 5

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Non-State actors workshop on the cards

7 hrs ago | 14 Views

Charamba, Makawaru in brave fight

7 hrs ago | 174 Views

2 more forex dealers jailed

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zanu-PF blasts Malema

7 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe military offer free medical support to Tsholotsho

7 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe sprinter bags US scholarship

7 hrs ago | 77 Views

We will cut your tail to protect Zim repute; Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 1015 Views

WATCH: Mutsvangwa warns Malema and Kasukuwere

21 hrs ago | 2877 Views

Guruve hotel to host heroes gala

22 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zinwa employee jailed 9 years

22 hrs ago | 922 Views

Virtual Reality Casinos Could Be Global Entertainment Zones for People of All Nationalities

22 hrs ago | 57 Views

ZAS to complement rural farmers competitiveness

22 hrs ago | 125 Views

Herdboy tears, assaults maid for refusing sex

22 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Zimbabwe eyes foreign-based rugby players

08 Aug 2024 at 08:02hrs | 355 Views

Mnangagwa turns to God for peaceful SADC summit

08 Aug 2024 at 07:57hrs | 969 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu indicted to High Court for trial

08 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 709 Views

Mthwakazi members rounded as govt intensifies crackdown

08 Aug 2024 at 07:55hrs | 996 Views