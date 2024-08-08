Non-State actors workshop on the cards

News / National

by Staff reporter

SADC, in collaboration with Non-State Actors (NSAs) and with the support of the European Union (EU), will hold a two-day capacity-building workshop in the country starting next week.The focus is on the implementation of the SADC mechanism for engaging with Non-State Actors.The hybrid workshop will be held on August 11-12, 2024 at the Harare International Conference Centre.In a statement, Sadc said the workshop will be held on the margins of the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.It will bring together a wide range of stakeholders to explore and enhance the modalities for effective engagement under the recently approved mechanism and accreditation requirements."This workshop comes after the approval of the SADC Mechanism for Engagement with NSAs in August 2022 by the SADC Council of Ministers, and the subsequent approval of the SADC Accreditation Guidelines for Engagement with NSAs in March 2024," Sadc said."As the region commences the pilot implementation phase of the SADC Accreditation Guidelines for Engagement with NSAs, this workshop serves as a platform for reflecting on progress and establishing the groundwork for future co-operation."The regional bloc said the workshop further represents an important milestone in efforts to advance the SADC regional integration agenda while also providing an opportunity for civil societies to engage in meaningful discussions.It therefore encouraged participation of various stakeholders including media practitioners.