Harare-Mutare road accident kills 5

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five people were killed while four others were injured when a Ford Ranger collided head-on with a Honda Fit on the 53 km peg along the Harare-Mutare highway.The five who died were in the Honda Fit.Police have since released the names of the deceased after they were identified by their next of kin.They are Phillip Sithole (34), Jimmy Tinashe Sithole (28), Samuel Sithole (27), Laquisha Sithole (2) and Rumbidzai Mlambo, all from Morningside in Mutare.National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident in a statement.He urged motorists to be cautious on the road.