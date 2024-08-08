Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Air ambulances for Bulawayo, Matebeleland North

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The Government has allocated Bulawayo and Matabeleland North provinces three helicopters as Zimbabwe begins to roll out its first-ever air ambulance service after taking delivery of 18 helicopters from Russia last year.

The helicopters are part of the Government's public-private partnership with the Russian Federation, which demonstrates the deep cordial relations between Harare and Moscow.

Out of the six air rescue ambulances deployed to the health sector, two will be stationed in Bulawayo, one in Victoria Falls covering Matabeleland North, while Harare has two air ambulances, with one deployed in Manicaland Province.

President Mnangagwa is currently modernising the health sector as part of deliberate steps to create a modern, prosperous, and highly industrialised country by 2030.

Air ambulances are primarily utilised to transport patients from inadequate levels of care to higher levels of intervention, or to repatriate them home if unable to travel via commercial flights.

Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the initiative marks a ground-breaking advancement in the country's emergency rescue capabilities and epitomises the Second Republic's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.

He said the six ambulances will be strategically located across Zimbabwe as the country showcases its readiness to handle complex emergencies.

"We are operationalising the air ambulances. The helicopters have been converted into ambulances, and we have staff that has received training and they are accustomed to the services they are to offer," said Dr Mombeshora.

"Our pilots are being trained as we speak. This significant development aims to enhance the nation's healthcare infrastructure and align it with global standards, ensuring swift and effective medical assistance for those in need."

Dr Mombeshora said the Government seeks to bridge the gap between current emergency response capabilities and those of first-world countries.

"Government has invested in cutting-edge technology and resources to bolster its air rescue ambulance fleet. These new additions mark a significant step towards achieving a more efficient and comprehensive healthcare system for all citizens," he said.

"We are proud to introduce these six new air rescue ambulances, which represent a crucial advancement in our emergency medical response capabilities. This investment underscores our unwavering commitment to providing world-class healthcare services to our citizens."

Dr Mombeshora said the air ambulances are set to be fully functional by December. He said the air rescue ambulances are poised to deliver rapid and life-saving assistance during critical situations.

"Their ability to swiftly transport patients to tertiary care facilities will significantly reduce response times and improve outcomes for those requiring urgent medical attention. Furthermore, the introduction of these air rescue ambulances reflects the Government's proactive approach towards ensuring public safety and well-being," said Dr Mombeshora

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, said the acquisition of the ambulances is a reflection of the Second Republic's development trajectory.

"We are grateful to President Mnangagwa and his vision for development. This will go a long way in assisting this province in accessing health care services since we are a major tourist destination," he said.

"We have Binga that is quite far away and this just goes to show the Government's dedication to ensuring that all corners of the country are serviced."

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube said the introduction of the ambulances will also benefit the gold-rich Matabeleland South Province, which is prone to mining-related accidents.

 "Government remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the health and lives of its residents, and these air ambulances play a vital role in achieving that overarching goal," she said.

Minister Ncube said as the country progresses towards a more advanced healthcare system, its investment in air rescue ambulances signifies a significant stride towards the realisation of Vision 2030.

"With improved emergency response capabilities, the nation is better equipped to handle medical crises efficiently and effectively, ultimately leading to better outcomes for all individuals requiring emergency medical assistance," she said.

Before the end of this year, the country would have received at least 32 helicopters under a public-private sector partnership agreement.

The helicopters are critical in Zimbabwe, considering the rising incidents of road traffic accidents.

Further, they are also set to boost the tourism sector, especially against the backdrop of assured health care for tourists through emergency air medical services that will be offered in resort areas.



Source - The Herald
More on: #Accident, #Dead, #Road

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa has managed to make Zimbabweans hate SADC!

1 hr ago | 123 Views

ZimPF condemns Mnangagwa govt's tyrannical actions, calls for an end to harassment and torture

1 hr ago | 45 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor frog marches lecturers to SADC Summit clean-up campaigns

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF questions Malema's political credibility

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

Prophet Magaya's Yadah FC hit by FIFA transfer ban

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zanu-PF warns West over destabilizing Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Rugeje caught up in bar CIO hunt for rights activist

6 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Kamambo and colleagues seek ConCourt referral in bid to block trial

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Morning after pill horror for obese women

6 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zaoga church sex storm

6 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Man admits to stealing underwear to please wife

6 hrs ago | 389 Views

Woman kidnaps 'husband's 17-year-old lover'

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe US$7.7m goat scam trial set for October

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Mentally-ill people also enjoy sex'

6 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zanu-PF youth make outrageous demands

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimhbabwe tightens carbon credit trade laws

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Sadc Summit meetings begin

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

Kariba Dam project adds 60 years to lifespan

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Man kills 'arrogant' villager

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Man in court over fake shop licences

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa warns against land allocation in rural areas

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mthwakazi members charged with public violence

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Coltart prepares BCC engineering department for privatisation?

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

TTI remits over US$1,5 million to BCC in five months

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Woman jailed 2 years for assaulting stepdaughter

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Police crackdown on social ill as school term ends

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Process for Mnangagwa to take over as Sadc Chair begins

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zacc recovers 350 corruptly imported vehicles

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Errant cops, VID officers to face the music

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

Churches pray for peace ahead of SADC Summit

6 hrs ago | 20 Views

Harare-Mutare road accident kills 5

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

Non-State actors workshop on the cards

6 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zimra warehouses full of smuggled goods

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Charamba, Makawaru in brave fight

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

2 more forex dealers jailed

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF blasts Malema

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe military offer free medical support to Tsholotsho

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe sprinter bags US scholarship

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

We will cut your tail to protect Zim repute; Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 1009 Views

WATCH: Mutsvangwa warns Malema and Kasukuwere

21 hrs ago | 2856 Views

Guruve hotel to host heroes gala

21 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zinwa employee jailed 9 years

22 hrs ago | 922 Views

Virtual Reality Casinos Could Be Global Entertainment Zones for People of All Nationalities

22 hrs ago | 57 Views

ZAS to complement rural farmers competitiveness

22 hrs ago | 125 Views

Herdboy tears, assaults maid for refusing sex

22 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Zimbabwe eyes foreign-based rugby players

08 Aug 2024 at 08:02hrs | 353 Views

Mnangagwa turns to God for peaceful SADC summit

08 Aug 2024 at 07:57hrs | 968 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu indicted to High Court for trial

08 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 707 Views

Mthwakazi members rounded as govt intensifies crackdown

08 Aug 2024 at 07:55hrs | 996 Views