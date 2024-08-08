Zacc recovers 350 corruptly imported vehicles

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has recovered more than 350 vehicles that were illegally imported through the abuse of the civil servants' vehicle rebate scheme that allows established civil servants to import vehicles duty-free.Yesterday, the steering committee of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy met to review progress of the past four years by its sub-committees.The meeting was attended by top Government and State officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Frederick Shava, Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Nobert Mazungunye and Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo.Addressing stakeholders, ZACC chairperson Michael Reza said joint investigations into the abuse of the tax rebates extended to civil servants had yielded positive results."There was inter-agency collaboration, which saw ZACC, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority combining efforts in the fight against corruption," Mr Reza said."This resulted in the recovery of hundreds of vehicles that had been illegally imported into the country through abuse of the civil servants vehicle rebate scheme. Over 350 vehicles have been recovered since the start of the operation to date."Investigations were still ongoing and ZACC expected to recover more vehicles.The civil servants motor vehicle rebate scheme was introduced by the Government as an incentive for civil servants with 10 or more years of service, allowing them to import a motor vehicle duty-free.However, beneficiaries are not allowed to sell, offer, or display their vehicles for sale, lease, or hire within five years of import without prior written permission from Zimra.Despite these conditions, it was discovered that many car dealers in Harare have been exploiting the scheme by conniving with civil servants who are not using the scheme and then using their names to import a vehicle duty free.As part of fighting corruption, Mr Reza also revealed the commission was able to recover assets and proceeds of corruption and compensated for damages inflicted on the state and corruption victims.But there was a need to continue identifying legal gaps to ensure that the process of preservation and management of assets was in line with global standards.Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Shava said all anti-graft agencies had to use the diplomatic channel when asking for legal assistance from foreign countries."It is unfortunate that sometimes agencies such as ZACC, NPA, and ZRP transmit their requests for legal assistance abroad without also using the diplomatic channels at their disposal," he said."I want to assure you all that my Ministry stands ready to timeously and effectively assist in combating corruption using diplomatic channels."Also, a benefit of roping us in is that our embassies abroad are then in a position to make the necessary follow-ups when cases are stuck in webs of bureaucracy."Prosecutor-General Matanda-Moyo said: "We are currently developing memoranda of understanding with countries to expedite mutual legal assistance."Also, as members of the International Prosecutors Association, Africa Prosecutors Association, and SADC Prosecutors Association, we are leveraging these forums to foster understanding among countries and streamline the process of mutual legal assistance."President Mnangagwa officially launched the National Anti-Corruption Strategy in July 2020, aiming to foster consensus and ownership in the fight against corruption.This comprehensive strategy serves as a collective declaration against corruption in all its forms, underscoring a steadfast commitment to an ethical and accountable government, as well as transparent governance in both the business and civil society sectors.