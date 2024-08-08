Woman jailed 2 years for assaulting stepdaughter

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 29-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo woman who brutally assaulted her three-year-old stepdaughter resulting in her sustaining a fractured arm and bruises on the neck, was yesterday sentenced to two years in jail.The woman, from Cowdray Park suburb, indiscriminately assaulted the girl all over her body and failed to take her to the hospital for treatment, probably fearing to expose her gruesome act.The matter came to light after the woman's husband who was away returned home and found his daughter with injuries.He immediately reported the matter to the police leading to the woman's arrest.Western Commonage provincial resident magistrate, Mr Douglas Vakayi Chikwekwe convicted the woman of ill-treating or neglecting the child in violation of Section 7 (1) of the Children's Rights Act.The woman will serve an effective 18 months in jail after six months were suspected for five years on the condition that she does not within that period commit a similar offence.In passing the sentence, Mr Chikwekwe said the woman's conduct was deplorable."The courts frown upon people who ill-treat children. The law does not condone such crimes and the accused deserves a custodial sentence, which should deter like-minded people," he said."The cruelty exhibited by the accused is quite shocking as she hit the child ferociously all over her body intending to cause bodily harm and pain."The prosecutor, Mr Milton Moyo said on 11 June, the accused indiscriminately assaulted the complainant using her hands and an unknown object.The reason behind the assault was not stated in court papers."The complainant, a three-year-old girl suffered a broken arm and bruises on the neck. She was also left traumatised after the incident," he said.The victim was later taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment.