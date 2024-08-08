Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthwakazi members charged with public violence

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
EIGHT members of the opposition Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) arrested on Wednesday during a "clean-up" campaign in Mzilikazi and Nguboyenja have been charged with public violence.

This was confirmed by their lawyer Nqobani Sithole, who visited them at Entumbane Police Station after their arrest.

He said five were moved to Pumula North Police Station, where they were detained.

"They were detained at Pumula Police Station overnight facing charges of public violence," he said.

Sithole said he was yet to be advised on when they would appear in court.

In a statement yesterday, MRP spokesperson Velile Moyo expressed concern that their members were arrested for conducting a clean-up campaign.

"In a disturbing turn of events, the police descended heavily on a group of MRP members and community volunteers doing a clean-up activity in Nguboyenja, Bulawayo.

"The police, armed and fully clad in riot gear, arrived at the scene at approximately 11am, just as the group was concluding its activity with a thanksgiving prayer," he said.

"The sudden and intimidating appearance of the police caused fear and panic among the participants, who had gathered peacefully to give back to their community.

"The timing of the police arrival, immediately after the prayer, has raised questions about the true motives behind their actions."

Moyo said the group was rounded up and taken in police trucks to Entumbane Police Station, where they were held for several hours without being charged.

"The detainees were subjected to separate interrogation interviews, a tactic that has the potential to elicit conflicting statements and create confusion," he said.

"This approach can lead to individuals providing different accounts of the same event, which can be used to discredit their testimonies and create false narratives.

"The use of separate interrogations also raises concern about the potential for coercion, intimidation and manipulation. Of the 19 individuals detained, 11 were released without charge, including two elderly women from the nearby community."

He identified the dentainees as Lwazi Khanye, Irene Mkhwananzi, Luke Moyo, Sithabile Ndlovu and Sikhumbuzo Mahlangu saying they were likely to appear at the Western Commonage Magistrates Court.

MRP has been vocal about its efforts to clean up the environment and promote community development, but it seems government views its activities as a threat.

The crackdown on MRP comes as Zimbabwe prepares to host the 44th Sadc summit next week and it appears government is intensifying efforts to silence perceived "enemies of the State".

MRP has been critical of government's handling of environmental issues and its marginalisation of the Matabeleland region.

The opposition party and some Bulawayo residents launched a clean-up campaign targeting apostolic sect shrines in June this year.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednicho Ncube said he was not aware of the arrests.



Source - soutrhern eye

