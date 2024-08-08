Latest News Editor's Choice


Man in court over fake shop licences

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
A 31-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court for issuing fake Gweru City Council shop licences at a shopping mall in the central business district.

Tinotenda Ndlovu appeared before Gweru provincial magistrate Arnold Maburo yesterday facing four counts of fraud.

Ndlovu pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded to today for sentencing.

It was the State's case that between February and April this year at African Mall, Ndlovu misrepresented to Dorcas Maphosa, Sheba Golide, Rebecca Gumbo and Tinashe Kupamba that he was a council worker.

He then issued them with fake City of Gweru shop licences and received US$100 from each of them.

The fraud was, however, discovered on April 17 by council employees who were on a routine shop licence inspection.

The workers discovered that the four were displaying fake licences. A report was made to the police, leading to Ndlovu's arrest.

Taurai Mavuto prosecuted.



