Mpofu, Chimombe US$7.7m goat scam trial set for October

by Staff reportrer
6 hrs ago | Views
THE trial of Harare businessmen, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, who are facing US$7,7 million fraud charges emanating from the Presidential Goats Scheme, has been set for October 1 to 4 at the High Court.

The defence counsel of both accused persons did not raise any objections to the indictment.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje said the State had enough evidence to go ahead with the trial.

"We have enough evidence to use during the trial which includes the tax clearance certificate, valuation of tender documents from Ministry of Lands, bank statements from CABS, the minutes of the meeting with Blackdeck, among other things," he said.

Allegations are that in 2021, the Government, as part of the Rural Development Agenda, introduced the Presidential Goat Pass-on scheme targeting to alleviate poverty among the less privileged households across the country. The Government had targeted to buy special goat breeds for households and their village heads and it anticipated to procure more than 500 000 goats for this scheme.

The Government mandated the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development to implement this programme and the ministry flighted a tender for the supply and delivery of the goats.

Four companies - Kotrum Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming, Millytake Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd and Zvikomborero Farms (Pvt) Ltd - responded to the Ministry by submitting their bids.

It is alleged that the duo participated in the tender knowing that Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming is not registered and does not have a valid ZIMRA Tax Clearance certificate and National Social Security Authority compliance certificate required for a company to be eligible to bid in that tender.

Source - Bmetro
More on: #Chimombe, #Mpofu, #Goats

