Woman kidnaps 'husband's 17-year-old lover'

News / National

by Staff reportrer

A 23-YEAR-OLD woman from Sizinda suburb in Bulawayo allegedly ran berserk, robbed and kidnapped her husband's 17-year-old lover.Amanda Ngwenya appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza facing two charges of robbery and kidnapping.She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded out of custody to 15 August.During the trial, the victim revealed that she was threatened by the suspect who was in the company of her aunt."I got a call from Ngwenya and she asked me to meet her up at Belleview Shopping Centre. When I got there, she snatched my cellphone and asked me if I was her husband's girlfriend, I denied the allegations because I am not in a relationship with her husband."She assaulted me, grabbed my hair, threatened to beat and kill me stating that she was not afraid of anyone. She detained me in her house in Sizinda until the following morning," she said.State allegations against Ngwenya are that on 31 May 2024 at around 6 pm, she called the victim for a meet-up at Bellevue Shopping Centre to discuss the nature of the victim's relationship with her husband.She engaged the complainant about the issue and while they were talking, she grabbed her cellphone and ordered her to go to Emganwini suburb, but she declined.Ngwenya dragged the victim forcefully while assaulting her with slaps and fists.When they arrived at Emganwini they met up with the suspect's brother who warned Ngwenya to release the victim.The court heard that the suspect proceeded to Sizinda with the victim and detained her in the house until the morning.The victim was released and at around 11pm, she met up with her sister and narrated the ordeal.The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Ngwenya.