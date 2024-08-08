Man admits to stealing underwear to please wife

News / National

by Staff reportrer

COURTROOMS are typically places of solemnity and seriousness, but every now and then, a spark of humour ignites, often unexpectedly.Such was the case when a man charged with breaking into a boutique and stealing items, including ladies' underwear, caused a stir in court when he confessed to the crime.He claimed he stole the underwear to please his wife, who had requested new undergarments. Desperate to fulfil her wish, Pascal Moyo (27) from Sibomvu Village, Bhagani area under Chief Mpini in Plumtree, Matabeleland SouthProvince said he resorted to the rather unorthodox method of theft."Your Worship, it's true, I stole the items including the underwear. My wife had been asking me to buy her new ones for weeks, saying she no longer had any. So, when I saw the opportunity, I just took it," said Moyo, sending the courtroom into an eruption of laughter as Plumtree presiding magistrate, Joshua Nembaware, also struggled to maintain a straight face.It emerged during sentencing that Moyo, who was facing three counts of unlawful entry, was a serial burglar after being convicted of a similar crime in September last year.For the purpose of sentencing, all counts were merged into one, and he was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment. Six months of this sentence were suspended for a period of five years on condition that he does not commit any offence involving dishonesty or unlawful entry, punishable by imprisonment without the option of a fine, during that period.A further six months is suspended on condition that he restitutes the complainants the sum of US$163,50 via the clerk of court at Plumtree by December 31, 2024.In addition, the five months previously suspended on the previous conviction are brought into effect, resulting in an effective term of 24 months imprisonment.The State's case, as presented by Selestine Madziwa to the court, is that on 6 July 2024, Moyo broke into Simenyeni Ncube's (37) shop situated at Bhagani Business Centre and stole one lady's panties, one pair of trousers, a 500ml camphor cream, a Dettol soap, and a black handbag.It is reported that Ncube discovered the offence the following day and reported the matter to the police. Investigations were carried out, leading to the arrest of Moyo and the recovery of camphor cream, and a pair of trousers.The stolen property was valued at US$53, but only those valued at US$25 were recovered. The court also heard that on April 26, 2022, Moyo gained entry into his mother Banabet Dube's bedroom using duplicate keys. Armed with an iron bar, he broke the cash box mounted on the wall and stole R2 500 before fleeing.On July 29, Moyo, seemingly on a stealing spree, once again broke into his mother's house and stole 12,5kg of mealie-meal, 1kg of soya chunks, and one litre of cooking oil.His mother discovered the offence and reported the matter to the police leading to his arrest. The court further heard that the daring Moyo went to Siphosenkosi Moyo's property and cut the fence. He then used a scotch cart to ferry 2 500 farm bricks, which he sold. The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.