Zanu-PF warns West over destabilizing Zimbabwe

As the SADC Heads of State Summit nears, Zanu-PF Secretary of Information Christopher Mutsvangwa has issued a stern warning to Western nations, urging them to refrain from interfering in Zimbabwe's internal politics. At a recent press conference, Mutsvangwa criticized Western attempts to influence Zimbabwe's political affairs, asserting that such efforts have repeatedly failed.Mutsvangwa's comments come amid heightened security measures in Harare, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to assume the chairmanship of SADC. Police have warned against any actions that could disrupt the smooth conduct of the summit, emphasizing a firm response to potential disturbances.Recent months have seen the arrest of nearly 100 activists and human rights defenders, some of whom are accused of plotting protests with alleged foreign backing. The US and UK embassies, along with human rights organizations, have condemned the Zimbabwean government's crackdown on dissenting voices.Mutsvangwa defended Zimbabwe's political stability and criticized past attempts by Western countries and their regional allies to undermine Zimbabwe's sovereignty, particularly through efforts to reverse land reform policies. He contended that these efforts were part of a broader attempt to ostracize Zimbabwe from SADC.Concluding his remarks, Mutsvangwa asserted that Zimbabwe's legitimacy to lead SADC should not be questioned and warned that any attempts by Western powers to instigate instability could provoke a strong reaction from the Zimbabwean youth. He advised Western nations to avoid provoking unrest and allow Zimbabwe to manage its affairs independently.