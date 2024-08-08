Prophet Magaya's Yadah FC hit by FIFA transfer ban

News / National

by Staff reportrer

YADAH Stars has been slapped with a transfer ban by FIFA due to its failure to settle an $82,000 debt owed to three Brazilian players. The club breached its contract by terminating the players' agreements, which led to a complaint to the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe and a subsequent ruling by the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber. FIFA ordered YADAH to pay the amount by July 27, but the club did not comply, resulting in the suspension.The transfer ban prevents YADAH from registering new players, both internationally and locally, until the debt is settled. FIFA has also directed the Zimbabwe Football Association to enforce this ban at the national level.The ongoing ban jeopardizes YADAH's ability to sign new players for the 2025 Premier Soccer League season if the payment is not made. Efforts to obtain a comment from YADAH Stars have been unsuccessful.