Zanu-PF questions Malema's political credibility

by Staff reportrer

ZANU-PF Information Secretary Chris Mutsvangwa has criticized South African opposition leader Julius Malema for interfering in Zimbabwe's internal matters.Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), recently urged Zimbabwean youths to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration and prevent any extension of his rule beyond constitutional limits. He also called for regional bodies like SADC to take a firm stance against Mnangagwa's government.In response, Mutsvangwa defended Zimbabwe's constitutional integrity, noting that Mnangagwa played a significant role in crafting the country's constitution. He dismissed Malema's interference as an unwarranted intrusion, emphasizing the distinct boundary between South Africa and Zimbabwe.Mutsvangwa accused Malema of being influenced by "post-colonial" interests and likened his actions to historical figures with colonial ambitions. He criticized Malema for attempting to dictate Zimbabwean politics while failing to achieve significant success in his own country.Mutsvangwa questioned Malema's political credibility, citing his recent electoral defeat in South Africa and suggesting that Malema should focus on his domestic political challenges rather than meddling in Zimbabwe's affairs.The ZANU-PF official concluded by urging Malema to respect Zimbabwe's sovereignty and concentrate on his own political career. He emphasized that Malema should refrain from interfering in Zimbabwe's internal matters and respect the boundaries between the two countries.