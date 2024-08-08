Latest News Editor's Choice


ZimPF condemns Mnangagwa govt's tyrannical actions, calls for an end to harassment and torture

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago
Harare, 09 August 2024 -  The Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) party has issued a strong condemnation of the Zimbabwean government's recent actions, accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration of violating citizens' fundamental rights in an effort to placate the Southern African Development Community (SADC). In a press statement released today, ZimPF National Chairman Stephen Mazanza highlighted a range of concerns, including the alleged political persecution of activists, the erosion of judicial independence, and the rampant corruption among government officials.

Mazanza expressed deep concern over the state of Zimbabwe’s prisons, which he claimed are filled with political prisoners who have been denied bail on what he described as "frivolous and malicious charges." He also criticized the recent appointment of Chief Justice Malaba, arguing that it was an unconstitutional move designed to undermine the judiciary's independence, thereby instilling fear and suppressing citizens' rights.

The ZimPF also drew attention to the government's alleged targeting of civil society, the arrest and torture of political activists, and the severe restrictions placed on political activities. These actions, according to Mazanza, have effectively stifled fundamental freedoms in the country.

The statement further accused prominent figures such as Mike Chimombe and Wicknell Chivayo, along with other government leaders, of misappropriating public resources for personal gain through questionable schemes, notably involving goats. Such activities, the party claims, have exacerbated the country's already dire socio-economic conditions.

In a powerful call to action, Mazanza urged the government to cease its harassment of citizens and to refrain from using violence, torture, and abductions as tools to silence dissent and prevent potential demonstrations. He emphasized the critical role of civil society organizations (CSOs) in supporting communities and promoting democratic engagement, stressing the importance of safeguarding the civic space to allow these groups to operate freely.

"Zimbabwe is going through difficult political and socio-economic conditions," Mazanza stated, underscoring the need for the government to exercise its powers responsibly and to respect the rights of all citizens. The ZimPF's statement is a clear demand for an end to the ongoing persecution and for the protection of democratic freedoms in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe People First party continues to position itself as a vocal critic of the current administration, advocating for the rights and freedoms of Zimbabwean citizens in the face of what it describes as increasing authoritarianism.

Source - Byo24News

