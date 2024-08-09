Latest News Editor's Choice


Man bashes cheating wife with an axe handle

by Simbarashe Sithole
21 secs ago | Views
A cheeky 27-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man allegedly bashed his wife all over the body with an axe handle in a domestic dispute.


Edson Ndlovu was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where he appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

Nembaware remanded him in custody to August 15.

The state alleged on August 8 Ndlovu came home drunk and very late.

Upon arrival he accused his 17-year-old wife of cheating started assaulting her with open hands before picking an axe handle to further assault her and injure her.

Source - Byo24news
