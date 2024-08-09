Man bashes cheating wife with an axe handle

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A cheeky 27-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man allegedly bashed his wife all over the body with an axe handle in a domestic dispute.

Edson Ndlovu was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where he appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware remanded him in custody to August 15.The state alleged on August 8 Ndlovu came home drunk and very late.Upon arrival he accused his 17-year-old wife of cheating started assaulting her with open hands before picking an axe handle to further assault her and injure her.