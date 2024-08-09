Soldier shoots CIO, self and two others over a girlfriend

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

In a shocking incident, a member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) allegedly shot three people before shooting himself at a local bar in Rushinga this morning.Sources privy to the incident said the soldier went with a rifle at a bar intending to kill his girlfriend's lover.As he was drinking beer a Central Intelligence Operative (CIO) who was a friend to the soldier tried to rebuke the soldier and he fatally shot the CIO operative.After killing his friend he shot his lover's boyfriend and went home where he found his girlfriend sleeping he shot her and killed her on the spot after that he shot himself and died.Meanwhile, two bodies are still at the bar and the other two at the girlfriend's house.More to follow...