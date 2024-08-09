Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldier shoots CIO, self and two others over a girlfriend

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
In a shocking incident, a member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) allegedly shot three people before shooting himself at a local bar in Rushinga this morning.

Sources privy to the incident said the soldier went with a rifle at a bar intending to kill his girlfriend's lover.

As he was drinking beer a Central Intelligence Operative (CIO) who was a friend to the soldier tried to rebuke the soldier and he fatally shot the CIO operative.

After killing his friend he shot his lover's boyfriend and went home where he found his girlfriend sleeping he shot her and killed her on the spot after that he shot himself and died.

Meanwhile, two bodies are still at the bar and the other two at the girlfriend's house.

More to follow...


Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean man arrested with stolen SA Parliamentarian car

37 secs ago | 0 Views

Suspected human remains found at Scott Sakupwanya offices

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Man bashes cheating wife with an axe handle

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

Can aspartame in soft drinks cause cancer?

14 hrs ago | 342 Views

Birds of a feather flock together

14 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mnangagwa has managed to make Zimbabweans hate SADC!

09 Aug 2024 at 12:37hrs | 1145 Views

ZimPF condemns Mnangagwa govt's tyrannical actions, calls for an end to harassment and torture

09 Aug 2024 at 12:33hrs | 537 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor frog marches lecturers to SADC Summit clean-up campaigns

09 Aug 2024 at 12:22hrs | 1643 Views

Zanu-PF questions Malema's political credibility

09 Aug 2024 at 10:06hrs | 958 Views

Prophet Magaya's Yadah FC hit by FIFA transfer ban

09 Aug 2024 at 10:05hrs | 435 Views

Zanu-PF warns West over destabilizing Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2024 at 10:05hrs | 454 Views

Rugeje caught up in bar CIO hunt for rights activist

09 Aug 2024 at 08:00hrs | 3019 Views

Kamambo and colleagues seek ConCourt referral in bid to block trial

09 Aug 2024 at 07:57hrs | 275 Views

Morning after pill horror for obese women

09 Aug 2024 at 07:57hrs | 742 Views

Zaoga church sex storm

09 Aug 2024 at 07:57hrs | 2524 Views

Man admits to stealing underwear to please wife

09 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 726 Views

Woman kidnaps 'husband's 17-year-old lover'

09 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 736 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe US$7.7m goat scam trial set for October

09 Aug 2024 at 07:55hrs | 203 Views

'Mentally-ill people also enjoy sex'

09 Aug 2024 at 07:54hrs | 734 Views

Zanu-PF youth make outrageous demands

09 Aug 2024 at 07:53hrs | 374 Views

Zimhbabwe tightens carbon credit trade laws

09 Aug 2024 at 07:53hrs | 134 Views

Sadc Summit meetings begin

09 Aug 2024 at 07:52hrs | 301 Views

Kariba Dam project adds 60 years to lifespan

09 Aug 2024 at 07:52hrs | 258 Views

Man kills 'arrogant' villager

09 Aug 2024 at 07:51hrs | 352 Views

Man in court over fake shop licences

09 Aug 2024 at 07:51hrs | 122 Views

Mnangagwa warns against land allocation in rural areas

09 Aug 2024 at 07:50hrs | 352 Views

Mthwakazi members charged with public violence

09 Aug 2024 at 07:49hrs | 220 Views

Coltart prepares BCC engineering department for privatisation?

09 Aug 2024 at 07:48hrs | 208 Views

TTI remits over US$1,5 million to BCC in five months

09 Aug 2024 at 07:47hrs | 189 Views

Woman jailed 2 years for assaulting stepdaughter

09 Aug 2024 at 07:47hrs | 200 Views

Police crackdown on social ill as school term ends

09 Aug 2024 at 07:45hrs | 124 Views

Process for Mnangagwa to take over as Sadc Chair begins

09 Aug 2024 at 07:44hrs | 179 Views

Zacc recovers 350 corruptly imported vehicles

09 Aug 2024 at 07:43hrs | 216 Views

Errant cops, VID officers to face the music

09 Aug 2024 at 07:42hrs | 214 Views

Air ambulances for Bulawayo, Matebeleland North

09 Aug 2024 at 07:33hrs | 173 Views

Churches pray for peace ahead of SADC Summit

09 Aug 2024 at 07:33hrs | 28 Views

Harare-Mutare road accident kills 5

09 Aug 2024 at 07:32hrs | 266 Views

Non-State actors workshop on the cards

09 Aug 2024 at 07:32hrs | 18 Views

Zimra warehouses full of smuggled goods

09 Aug 2024 at 07:31hrs | 119 Views

Charamba, Makawaru in brave fight

09 Aug 2024 at 07:31hrs | 245 Views

2 more forex dealers jailed

09 Aug 2024 at 07:30hrs | 216 Views

Zanu-PF blasts Malema

09 Aug 2024 at 07:30hrs | 211 Views

Zimbabwe military offer free medical support to Tsholotsho

09 Aug 2024 at 07:30hrs | 51 Views

Zimbabwe sprinter bags US scholarship

09 Aug 2024 at 07:29hrs | 127 Views

We will cut your tail to protect Zim repute; Zanu-PF

08 Aug 2024 at 22:38hrs | 1333 Views

WATCH: Mutsvangwa warns Malema and Kasukuwere

08 Aug 2024 at 17:15hrs | 3268 Views

Guruve hotel to host heroes gala

08 Aug 2024 at 16:32hrs | 294 Views

Zinwa employee jailed 9 years

08 Aug 2024 at 16:14hrs | 972 Views

Virtual Reality Casinos Could Be Global Entertainment Zones for People of All Nationalities

08 Aug 2024 at 16:10hrs | 63 Views