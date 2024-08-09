Latest News Editor's Choice


Suspected human remains found at Scott Sakupwanya offices

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
Police have launched an investigation after suspected human remains were uncovered during renovations at the Harare offices of Better Brands, a gold mining and marketing company owned by Mabvuku MP Scott Sakupwanya, ZimLive reported.

A construction worker was using an excavator to uproot a tree at the property on Churchill Road in Avondale when he dug on what appeared to be human bones, police said.
Avondale police were called and as part of the investigation, bone samples were taken from the site and referred to a forensic lab for DNA analysis.
An internal police memo said Sakupwanya "recently bought the premises," previously occupied by a company called Afrihype Nyakatsanga Safari, which has relocated to South Africa.
The DNA testing to establish if the bones are human remains could take several weeks.
Questions left for Sakupwanya had not been answered.
Sakupwanya's Better Brands claims to supply half of all gold deliveries to official buyer, Fidelity. In 2023, Better Brands delivered 13 tonnes of gold to Fidelity. That would be just short of half of the total of 30.1 tonnes sold to Fidelity.

Source - zimlive

