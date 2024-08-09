Zimbabwean man arrested with stolen SA Parliamentarian car

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 42-year-old Zimbabwean man has been arrested in South Africa while in possession of a vehicle worth R4 million stolen from a member of parliament in that country.The suspect, who was destined for Zimbabwe and did not have a passport was arrested near Polokwane, will also be charged under that country's Immigration Act."The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has extended commendations to the swift and effective response of the members of SAPS Provincial Anti-Smuggling Task Team in the recent case involving the theft of a vehicle worth R4 million belonging to a Member of Parliament," Limpopo Province's Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said in a statement on Friday."The vehicle, stolen on Thursday afternoon, 07 August 2024 at a parking lot in Menlyne Mall, Pretoria, was on its way to being smuggled into Zimbabwe when the suspect was apprehended later in the evening in Lebowakgomo policing area outside Polokwane," he said."This successful operation underscores the commitment of the South African Police Service to uphold justice and security. The suspect is currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to address the full scope of the crime and potential accomplices."The 42-year-old Zimbabwean national was charged with possession of presumed stolen motor vehicle and contravention of the Immigration Act after it was established he was in the country illegally.He is expected to appear before Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday.