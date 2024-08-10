Matibiri guarantees children's maximum security; interfaces during ZAS

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Matibiri reaffirmed his specialised team's commitment to ensure maximum security and safety of children during this year's Annual National Agricultural Conference (ANAC), through employment of drone technology to monitor crowds using new inflatable equipment which is much safer than those used in previous editions.Speaking during a pre-event build up preparatory assessment interview with this publication, the ZAS CEO explained that unlike yesteryear editions where his organisation was majoring in crops, they will mainly focus on livestock in August this year."Our key event of this year's event is obviously the Annual National Agricultural Conference [ANAC] and this year we will be focusing on livestock. Over the years, the Agricultural Show was focusing on crops and this year participants will be treated with key presentations on livestock, array of new displays, among others," Matibiri said."There will also be other conferences and interfaces including the Mining - Agricultural Interface conferences, Diplomatic interface conference as well," Matibiri added."We will also be increasing security to assist safety especially of children coming to the Show. Children are a key component of show goers who perhaps attract as many as fifty [50] percent of the adults coming to the show, hence they are very key," Matibiri noted."We will be employing drone technology to monitor crowds and control them, we have improved our public address system, street lighting and we have done away with old equipment while introducing new inflatable equipment which is much safer than the old equipment," Matibiri reaffirmed.The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show will feature more than 560 exhibitors occupying 78 224 square meters of exhibiting space, whilst the total number of confirmed exhibitors so far is standing at 282 locals plus seven thereby totalling to 289.This year's show will run under the theme "Cultivating Prosperity: Growing Business. Innovating for Change. Nurturing our Future".