Zimbabwe enhances nurses' certificates security features

The Nurses Council of Zimbabwe is set to introduce a new, highly secure certificate to combat the rising issue of fake practicing licenses. The proliferation of counterfeit certificates has become a serious problem due to the high demand for African nurses abroad, which has created a lucrative market for such fakes.To address this, the council will implement advanced anti-counterfeiting measures in the new certificate. Mrs. Grace Madondo, the Registrar of the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe, emphasized that this initiative will help ensure that only qualified individuals can practice both locally and internationally, thereby protecting the integrity of the profession and patient safety.She also advised employers to thoroughly verify the authenticity of certificates before hiring staff. Currently, Zimbabwe has over 36,000 registered nurses, and the government is working on increasing the health workforce by 50% and retaining existing staff to improve healthcare services. Health and Child Care Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora has set a goal to double the number of healthcare workers by 2028.