Zec voter registration raises dust

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) is reportedly conducting a covert voter registration drive in rural areas where the ruling Zanu-PF party has a strong voter base. Critics claim that this operation aims to strengthen the party’s dominance in these regions ahead of future elections. Witnesses in various communities have noted that Zec officials are registering voters without the usual public announcements, relying instead on word-of-mouth communication.In areas like Gokwe, villagers and school officials have reported that Zec’s voter registration efforts are particularly focused on first-time voters, including learners born on or before September 2006. Despite concerns, Zec deputy chairperson Rodney Simukai Kiwa defended the exercise, stating that it is part of the commission’s continuous voter registration mandate and not a secretive operation.However, the Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust (ZEAT) and other observers have condemned Zec's approach, arguing that it undermines transparency and the integrity of the electoral process. They called for an immediate halt to these clandestine operations, emphasizing the need for public disclosure and collaboration with civil society to ensure fairness.Zec has faced ongoing allegations of bias and corruption, particularly in its management of elections favoring Zanu-PF. Critics argue that the commission’s actions, including voter roll manipulation and delayed results, have consistently compromised the fairness of Zimbabwe’s electoral process, especially in rural areas where the ruling party's influence is deeply entrenched.