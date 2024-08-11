Sanyatwe embroiled in Nyanga chieftainship wrangle

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chido Sanyatwe, the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and Zanu-PF Nyanga North legislator, is facing criticism for introducing the recently dethroned Chief Katerere, Alexio Chinongwa Nyamhute, as a traditional leader. Sanyatwe presented Nyamhute in her constituency during the official opening of a classroom block at Samanyika Primary School, despite a High Court ruling that had recently invalidated his appointment.Critics accuse Sanyatwe of interfering in the chieftainship dispute to gain control over Nyanga district. Nyamhute had been appointed Chief Katerere in 2023 following the death of the previous chief, but his appointment was later challenged in court for violating traditional succession practices that involve spirit mediums. Despite the court's ruling, Sanyatwe allegedly recognized Nyamhute as the legitimate chief.Sanyatwe, however, denied these allegations, claiming she was unaware of the court case at the time of the event and did not recognize anyone as chief during the ceremony. She emphasized that she had no intention of interfering in the chieftainship issues in her constituency.The High Court, led by Justice Isaac Muzenda, ruled that Nyamhute's appointment was unlawful and ordered that it be set aside. The court emphasized that the appointment process had disregarded the traditional role of spirit mediums in the succession of Chief Katerere, and called for a new selection process to be conducted by the Provincial Chiefs' Assembly, with recommendations to be submitted to the President for resolution.