Lawyer haunted by 2019 fraud case

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vuyile Jamela Mpofu, a prominent Bulawayo-based lawyer formerly with VJ Mpofu and Associates, is facing ongoing difficulties due to a 2019 fraud case, despite being acquitted. Mpofu, along with Mayor Kazingizi, was initially charged with four counts of fraud but was found not guilty by a Bulawayo magistrate in July 2023. The case, which had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and witness absences, continues to affect Mpofu's reputation and business ventures.Mpofu explained that his involvement in the case stemmed from his role as a lawyer drafting agreements of sale for imposters posing as property sellers. These imposters, connected to known fraudster Sethukani Ncube, presented fake identity documents, which appeared genuine, leading to fraudulent land sales. Mpofu was unaware of the fraudulent activities and was ultimately acquitted, with the court confirming his innocence.Despite his acquittal, the original news coverage of his arrest remains online, damaging his reputation and hindering his business opportunities. Mpofu, who has since retired from legal practice to focus on community development and church ministry, expressed frustration that the media widely reported the allegations but did not cover his acquittal.The allegations against Mpofu and Kazingizi included using fake IDs to facilitate fraudulent land sales, resulting in unsuspecting buyers losing significant sums of money. The case was linked to several incidents where victims were misled into purchasing residential stands from imposters, leading to Mpofu's arrest after police investigations.