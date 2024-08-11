'Sadc protecting wrong leaders'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Youth leaders from the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) have criticized the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for allegedly protecting leaders who violate human rights in the region. The MRP accused SADC of failing to uphold its promises of peace, stability, and prosperity, pointing out its inaction during events like the Matabeleland and Midlands massacres, where over 40,000 people were killed. They argued that SADC's support of such regimes has led to ongoing human rights abuses and electoral fraud.The criticism comes as Zimbabwe prepares to host the 44th SADC summit, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa will assume the chairmanship. Some activists have argued that Mnangagwa should not hold this position due to his human rights record since coming to power in 2017. MRP youth league representative Mkhululi Jele expressed concern that SADC has become a tool for silencing dissent and protecting authoritarian regimes, further eroding citizens' rights and democratic space.Meanwhile, ZAPU national chairperson John Zolani Dlamini voiced concerns about the government's crackdown on citizens ahead of the summit. He criticized the regime's long-standing disregard for the Constitution and civic rights, emphasizing the need for SADC to hold the Zimbabwean government accountable. Dlamini also rejected government claims that dissent in Zimbabwe is driven by foreign influence, calling for the release of political activists and an end to the military's involvement in politics.