Body found with missing head

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a disturbing incident in Nkayi, Matebeleland North province, a villager named Sipho Mbulani was found dead with his torso intact but his head missing, suggesting a possible ritual killing.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the gruesome discovery, noting that Mbulani's feet were tied with wire. The police are appealing for information to assist in their investigation.In a separate case, the ZRP in Chegutu, Mashonaland West province, is investigating the suspected murder of Kelvin Phiri, whose body was found in a disused mine shaft on August 8, 2024.Authorities are seeking any information that could help apprehend the suspects involved in these crimes.