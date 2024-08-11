News / National
Body found with missing head
In a disturbing incident in Nkayi, Matebeleland North province, a villager named Sipho Mbulani was found dead with his torso intact but his head missing, suggesting a possible ritual killing.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the gruesome discovery, noting that Mbulani's feet were tied with wire. The police are appealing for information to assist in their investigation.
In a separate case, the ZRP in Chegutu, Mashonaland West province, is investigating the suspected murder of Kelvin Phiri, whose body was found in a disused mine shaft on August 8, 2024.
Authorities are seeking any information that could help apprehend the suspects involved in these crimes.
Source - newzimbabwe