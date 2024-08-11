Zimbabwe-Zambia border jumping spikes

News / National

by Staff reporter

The illegal movement of immigrants between Zambia and Zimbabwe has increased due to the receding water levels in the Zambezi River, a result of the ongoing drought caused by the El Niño weather pattern. This decrease in water volume has made it easier for people to cross the river, which traditionally served as a natural deterrent due to its high water levels and crocodile population.Morgan Moyo, the Acting Immigration Regional Manager, highlighted the challenges faced at the Chirundu One-Stop Border Post, where illegal crossings have become more frequent. He emphasized the need for harmonized laws between Zimbabwe and Zambia to improve border management and reduce delays for travelers and truckers.The Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) has pledged additional rangers and the use of drones to monitor illegal crossings. However, infrastructure deficiencies at the border post, such as outdated facilities and a lack of modern surveillance equipment, are contributing to delays.A public-private partnership worth US$66.8 million has been signed to modernize the Chirundu border post, aiming to improve efficiency and ease of doing business. Transport operators have urged the government to streamline customs clearance processes to make border crossing more efficient.