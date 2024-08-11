Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean parents beg US diplomat for apology killing their child

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The family of an 11-year-old girl allegedly killed by a US diplomat in Zimbabwe in a road accident in June have told the BBC they want him to return to the country and apologise to them in person.

Ruvarashe Takamhanya is believed to have been run over by a vehicle driven by the diplomat as she was on her way to school in Dema, a town 40km (24 miles) south-east of the capital, Harare.

Her parents say they realise the US diplomat has diplomatic immunity but an apology might help them recover from the pain and give them a sense of closure.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the girl," a US State Department spokesperson told the BBC, adding that its Harare embassy was co-operating with local officials.

The embassy "recognises the devastation of this accident for all involved", the spokesperson said.

Ruvarashe was heading to school with her best friend on a Monday morning when she was hit as she crossed the main road that runs through Dema, the BBC has been told.

Her mother, Juliana Vito, said she found out about the accident from neighbours and ran to the scene.

"I thought she was going to wake up. Till now I keep thinking it's just a dream. I'm deeply hurt," the 24-year-old told the BBC.

She said that the driver of the car was not there when she got to the crash site – and had not reached out directly to the family since.

His colleagues apologised on his behalf, she said, and told her that he left the scene because he was "affected by the accident".

"I felt like he wasn't really sorry," she said. "I wish he came directly so I could pour my heart out."

The girl's father, Silvester Takamanya, told the BBC they were given $2,000 (£1,575) by the US embassy to cover funeral arrangements.

The US State Department spokesperson confirmed the embassy had provided "support to the girl's family" and said representatives attended the funeral.

But the family feel abandoned in their grief.

"We are trying to be brave," Takamhanya told the BBC.

Ruvarashe's parents say she lived up to her name, which means "flower of God" in the Shona language, describing her as sweet, kind and intelligent.

"People were always amazed by her," her mother, who is a baker, said proudly.

Police spokesman Paul Nyathi told the BBC the diplomat had initially said he wanted to rest after the accident, which happened on 3 June, and that he would then make contact with investigators.

But investigations had stalled as the diplomat left Zimbabwe not long after the accident, according to Nyathi.

Zimbabwe's presidential spokesman George Charamba has expressed outrage at his conduct.

"When a diplomat is involved in a fatal traffic accident, uses the pretext of counselling, which he thinks is only available in his country, and then decides to stay away from police, he or she moves from being a diplomat to a fugitive," he told the state-run Herald newspaper last month.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana was more tactful in his response to the BBC.

But he explained the Vienna Convention, on which diplomatic immunity is founded, "gives both privileges and responsibilities".

"Whilst what happened was an unfortunate fatal accident which resulted in the tragic loss of the life of one of our nationals, there is an expectation that the parties involved would take responsibility and do the right thing by the family of the victim as well as by the laws of this country.

"It is part of diplomats' responsibility to abide by and comply with the laws of the host country."

The US State Department spokesperson said the embassy would continue to communicate with the police and other officials as they complete their investigation.

Mangwana said the incident should not affect diplomatic relations with the US: "As a government, we do not believe that the diplomat concerned set out to kill our national. It was an accident regardless of his culpability for it."

Ruvarashe's parents, who do not live together, tend to struggle day to day and had high hopes for their daughter's future.

"She loved school so much. She wanted to be an air hostess," said Takamhanya.

Ruvarashe's ambition had been a joy for her mother, who said she had dropped out of school when she had become pregnant with her.

"I still can't believe she is gone. She was my only child. I thought she was going to take care of me one day," Vito said.

"I'm just surviving but my life and my hope is gone. I'm dying day by day."

She said she looked on Ruvarashe as a best friend, adding that her daughter had also often helped look after her as her health was "deteriorating".

Compensation would definitely help the family, but more than anything Ruvarashe's parents want the driver of the car that killed their daughter to sit down with them and explain what happened.

"He should come back and say sorry," said Takamhanya.

Source - BBC News

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to take for granted the freedom they enjoy today

44 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to take for granted the freedom they enjoy today

52 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF violence changes Gutu man's life forever

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

'Zimbabweans should be free to demonstrate at SADC Summit'

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

CIOs hound Mnangagwa challenger

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mnangagwa honours Black Umfolosi

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia border jumping spikes

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Body found with missing head

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

'Sadc protecting wrong leaders'

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Lawyer haunted by 2019 fraud case

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Sanyatwe embroiled in Nyanga chieftainship wrangle

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zanu-PF is not Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zec voter registration raises dust

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Chamisa rallies Zimbabweans ahead of Harare Sadc summit

23 hrs ago | 2191 Views

'Ngarivhume was plotting protest'

23 hrs ago | 1130 Views

CCC plots August 17 mass protests

23 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Chamisa responds to Malema

23 hrs ago | 2588 Views

SADC Summit derails Ngarivhume bail proceedings

23 hrs ago | 427 Views

US funded NGOs blame SADC

23 hrs ago | 1968 Views

BCC under fire for not reviewing colonial era by-laws

23 hrs ago | 783 Views

Bosso fans cheer Dembare draw

23 hrs ago | 268 Views

Luphahla joins Dembare

23 hrs ago | 332 Views

Bulawayo hospitality sector, 'best in Zimbabwe'

23 hrs ago | 261 Views

Boost for ZiG as gold deliveries soar

23 hrs ago | 264 Views

Govt to assist Chikozho bus accident victims

23 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zanu-PF official in trouble for stealing timber

23 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mohadi calls for peace

23 hrs ago | 115 Views

Politics of sympathetic pregnancies

23 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe enhances nurses' certificates security features

23 hrs ago | 150 Views

How smartphones have changed gaming

11 Aug 2024 at 11:33hrs | 101 Views

Matibiri guarantees children's maximum security; interfaces during ZAS

11 Aug 2024 at 10:35hrs | 629 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested with stolen SA Parliamentarian car

10 Aug 2024 at 21:35hrs | 1087 Views

Suspected human remains found at Scott Sakupwanya offices

10 Aug 2024 at 21:32hrs | 1519 Views

Soldier shoots CIO, self and two others over a girlfriend

10 Aug 2024 at 15:43hrs | 3688 Views

Man bashes cheating wife with an axe handle

10 Aug 2024 at 15:40hrs | 1224 Views

Can aspartame in soft drinks cause cancer?

10 Aug 2024 at 07:49hrs | 714 Views

Birds of a feather flock together

10 Aug 2024 at 07:43hrs | 1097 Views

Mnangagwa has managed to make Zimbabweans hate SADC!

09 Aug 2024 at 12:37hrs | 1450 Views

ZimPF condemns Mnangagwa govt's tyrannical actions, calls for an end to harassment and torture

09 Aug 2024 at 12:33hrs | 689 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor frog marches lecturers to SADC Summit clean-up campaigns

09 Aug 2024 at 12:22hrs | 2292 Views

Zanu-PF questions Malema's political credibility

09 Aug 2024 at 10:06hrs | 1202 Views

Prophet Magaya's Yadah FC hit by FIFA transfer ban

09 Aug 2024 at 10:05hrs | 479 Views

Zanu-PF warns West over destabilizing Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2024 at 10:05hrs | 510 Views

Rugeje caught up in bar CIO hunt for rights activist

09 Aug 2024 at 08:00hrs | 3353 Views

Kamambo and colleagues seek ConCourt referral in bid to block trial

09 Aug 2024 at 07:57hrs | 371 Views

Morning after pill horror for obese women

09 Aug 2024 at 07:57hrs | 840 Views

Zaoga church sex storm

09 Aug 2024 at 07:57hrs | 2773 Views

Man admits to stealing underwear to please wife

09 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 795 Views

Woman kidnaps 'husband's 17-year-old lover'

09 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 817 Views