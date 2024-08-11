Mnangagwa honours Black Umfolosi

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has honoured legendary imbube group Black Umfolosi with the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Bronze for their song Unity, during the Heroes Day National Commemorations in Harare.

During his speech President Mnangagwa showered praise on the legendary Black Umfolosi ensemble for their song "Unity" saying the song fosters unity in the country.

He said the song fosters unity in recognition of the fact that we are one people and one nation of Zimbabwe despite our diverse locations.

The conferment of medals on individuals who exhibited valour and performed distinguished humanitarian acts in various fields is intended to immortalise and memorialise the actions of the individuals.

More to follow....

Source - The Chronicle

