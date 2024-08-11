CIOs hound Mnangagwa challenger

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zanu-PF activist Sybeth Musengezi, who legally challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rise to power, reports that he has been visited by unidentified individuals at his home.Musengezi's legal challenge, filed in October 2021, questions the legality of the Zanu-PF central committee's processes that led to Mnangagwa's appointment as acting president following the November 2017 military coup that ousted Robert Mugabe.The case remains unresolved in court.Recently, a group of armed men claiming to be from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited Musengezi's home, demanding to see him, though he was not present at the time.Musengezi's lawyers, Ncube Attorneys, have written to the police to confirm if these men were indeed officers, requesting a meeting on August 23, 2024, to clarify the situation.Musengezi's lawyer, Nqobani Sithole, stated that they are ready to cooperate with the police if the visitors were legitimate officers, but they have not yet received a response.