Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to take for granted the freedom they enjoy today

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in his Heroes Day commemoration message, urged Zimbabweans to appreciate the freedom gained after the country’s independence in 1980. He emphasized that the peace and independence being enjoyed today were hard-won by the sacrifices of the nation’s liberators.

This message comes amid a government crackdown on opposition leaders and human rights defenders accused of planning to disrupt the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit in Harare. Among those arrested are opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume and activists Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, and Samuel Gwenzi. The government claims these individuals are collaborating with foreign powers, a move condemned by human rights organizations and the US and UK embassies.

In response to potential unrest, security forces have been deployed in Harare and surrounding areas to maintain order during the summit, where Mnangagwa will assume the rotational chairmanship of SADC. During his address, Mnangagwa thanked Zimbabweans for preserving peace and highlighted the significance of the upcoming SADC events, including the Industrialisation Week and Senior Officials' Meetings.

Addressing Zimbabweans and some regional delegates who are already in the country at the 44th Heroes Day commemorations this Monday, Mnangagwa said, "The Zimbabwe that our departed liberators whom we are gathered here to commemorate would have loved to live in: in harmony and always committed to the betterment of mankind.

"As we celebrate Heroes Day, let us not take for granted the Independence and freedom that we are enjoying today, which was brought about by the sacrifices of the courageous men and women, who fought against the brutal racist colonial regime".

Added Mnangagwa, "Today's celebrations come a few days before our hosting of the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, where we will also be assuming the Chairmanship of our regional body. Build-up events and activities have already commenced, including the SADC Industrialisation Week as well as the Standing Committee of Senior Officials' Meetings.

"I once again take this opportunity to thank all Zimbabweans for maintaining a peaceful environment across the length and breadth of our Motherland".

Source - NewZimbabwe

