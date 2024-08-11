6 killed in Bulawayo-Plumtree Highway accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday morning along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Highway, where six people died instantly when a Nissan Caravan kombi carrying 19 church congregants veered off the road and overturned.The accident happened at the 81km mark of the highway. Seven other passengers were injured and are currently being treated at Plumtree Hospital.National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, identified the deceased as Chamunorwa Jejeje (32), the driver, Nokulunga Ncube (43), Salathiselu Zikhali Ndlovu (60), Marry Jongwe (62), Essley Mbewe (58), and Privilege Simango (23), all from Bulawayo.The bodies have been taken to Plumtree Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.Commissioner Nyathi emphasized the importance of adhering to speed limits and road regulations to prevent accidents and urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are mechanically sound before traveling.