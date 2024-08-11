Latest News Editor's Choice


'King Mambo' annoints his chiefs

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago
Mike Moyo who identifies as the King Mambo of the historical Rozvi Empire (Dzimbahwe), anointed new chiefs on the 10th of August 2024.

King Mambo also referred to as Ilitshe Aligiqiki was installed on 7 September 2019 during a ceremony claimed to have been attended by 121 chiefs drawn from across the country.

King Mambo's spokesman Chief Talaunda, born Martin Moyo, also attended the anointing ceremony.

King Mambo, in his statement, congratulates his new chiefs and assistant chief.

The anointed individuals are as follows:

Nkulumane II

Chief Emelia Ncube
Assistant Chief Henry Sibanda

Entumbane
Chief Elliot Moyo
Assistant Chief Ronald Nkomo

Emganwini
Chief Janana Ngwenya
Assistant Chief Kenneth Ndlovu

Pumula North
Chief Loice Mazaruruse
Assistant Chief Jephias Nyandeni

Mpopoma
Chief Caston Bimha
Assistant Jairos Baloyi

Pumula East
Chief Micah Ndebele
Assistant Chief Julius Jamela
Assistant Chief Ntando Moyo

GTrenance
Assistant Chief Udise Ncube

Lobeneville
Assistant Chief Fitwell Sikhosana

Bourbourfields
Chief Amos Sibanda

Cowdry Park ward 15
Chief Shamiso Marima

Makokoba
Assistant Chief Admire Kapita

Harrisvale
Assistant Chief Davison Masina

King Mambo once said he is the one and only King in Zimbabwe and the people must be aware of replicas who claim to be kings.

"If anyone claims to be King in Zimbabwe, do not listen to them because they will be fake," he said.



Source - byo24news

