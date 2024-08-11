News / National
'King Mambo' annoints his chiefs
Mike Moyo who identifies as the King Mambo of the historical Rozvi Empire (Dzimbahwe), anointed new chiefs on the 10th of August 2024.
King Mambo also referred to as Ilitshe Aligiqiki was installed on 7 September 2019 during a ceremony claimed to have been attended by 121 chiefs drawn from across the country.
King Mambo's spokesman Chief Talaunda, born Martin Moyo, also attended the anointing ceremony.
King Mambo, in his statement, congratulates his new chiefs and assistant chief.
The anointed individuals are as follows:
Nkulumane II
Chief Emelia Ncube
Assistant Chief Henry Sibanda
Entumbane
Chief Elliot Moyo
Assistant Chief Ronald Nkomo
Emganwini
Chief Janana Ngwenya
Assistant Chief Kenneth Ndlovu
Pumula North
Chief Loice Mazaruruse
Assistant Chief Jephias Nyandeni
Mpopoma
Chief Caston Bimha
Assistant Jairos Baloyi
Pumula East
Chief Micah Ndebele
Assistant Chief Julius Jamela
Assistant Chief Ntando Moyo
GTrenance
Assistant Chief Udise Ncube
Lobeneville
Assistant Chief Fitwell Sikhosana
Bourbourfields
Chief Amos Sibanda
Cowdry Park ward 15
Chief Shamiso Marima
Makokoba
Assistant Chief Admire Kapita
Harrisvale
Assistant Chief Davison Masina
King Mambo once said he is the one and only King in Zimbabwe and the people must be aware of replicas who claim to be kings.
"If anyone claims to be King in Zimbabwe, do not listen to them because they will be fake," he said.
