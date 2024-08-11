'King Mambo' annoints his chiefs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mike Moyo who identifies as the King Mambo of the historical Rozvi Empire (Dzimbahwe), anointed new chiefs on the 10th of August 2024.King Mambo also referred to as Ilitshe Aligiqiki was installed on 7 September 2019 during a ceremony claimed to have been attended by 121 chiefs drawn from across the country.King Mambo's spokesman Chief Talaunda, born Martin Moyo, also attended the anointing ceremony.King Mambo, in his statement, congratulates his new chiefs and assistant chief.The anointed individuals are as follows:Nkulumane IIChief Emelia NcubeAssistant Chief Henry SibandaEntumbaneChief Elliot MoyoAssistant Chief Ronald NkomoEmganwiniChief Janana NgwenyaAssistant Chief Kenneth NdlovuPumula NorthChief Loice MazaruruseAssistant Chief Jephias NyandeniMpopomaChief Caston BimhaAssistant Jairos BaloyiPumula EastChief Micah NdebeleAssistant Chief Julius JamelaAssistant Chief Ntando MoyoGTrenanceAssistant Chief Udise NcubeLobenevilleAssistant Chief Fitwell SikhosanaBourbourfieldsChief Amos SibandaCowdry Park ward 15Chief Shamiso MarimaMakokobaAssistant Chief Admire KapitaHarrisvaleAssistant Chief Davison MasinaKing Mambo once said he is the one and only King in Zimbabwe and the people must be aware of replicas who claim to be kings."If anyone claims to be King in Zimbabwe, do not listen to them because they will be fake," he said.