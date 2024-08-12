Latest News Editor's Choice


USAid car accident kills a Zimbabwean in Chipinge

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
THE United States embassy has expressed its sadness following a fatal road accident involving a driver from the United States Agency for International Development (USAid) at Checheche Growth Point in Chipinge, Manicaland province, on Thursday this week.

In a statement yesterday, the embassy said it would co-operate with police and other authorities until investigations are over.

"It is with great sadness that the US embassy expresses its deepest condolences following the tragic death of a community member from Checheche Growth Point in Chipinge district, Manicaland province, as a result of a fatal road accident," the statement said.

The embassy said the accident involved a driver and vehicle affiliated to a USAid-funded project.

"The Zimbabwean driver, an employee of an implementing partner organisation, and the project team are co-operating with police and local officials," it said.

"We understand the immense sorrow this incident has caused for all involved and will continue to co-operate with the police and other authorities as they complete their investigation."

