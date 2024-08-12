Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces

by Staff reporter
58 secs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa today praised the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) for their professionalism and reliability, highlighting that their steadfast commitment has helped preserve the ethos and values of the liberation struggle that led to Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.

The President, who also serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, made these remarks during his keynote address at the 44th ZDF commemoration held at Rufaro.

"I commend the ZDF for upholding the rich liberation ethos and the foundational principles and values that were instrumental in establishing a united security apparatus in 1980," said President Mnangagwa.

"Your unwavering defence of our national interests, as enshrined in our Constitution, has been exemplary over the years," he added.

Source - The Herald

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

USAid car accident kills a Zimbabwean in Chipinge

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

'King Mambo' annoints his chiefs

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

5 reasons why Zimbabwe is a popular destination

9 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa honours truck driver

10 hrs ago | 804 Views

US ally pulls out of Zimbabwe match amid diplomatic tiff

10 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi's beef with Zimbabwe resurfaces

10 hrs ago | 1157 Views

'African lion faces extinction'

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Bunjira Jnr gets Warriors select call-up

10 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa wants a political settlement

10 hrs ago | 501 Views

6 killed in Bulawayo-Plumtree Highway accident

10 hrs ago | 482 Views

Awareness of responsible gambling in Zimbabwe's community

21 hrs ago | 170 Views

Soldiers blamed for provoking the fatal shooting of 3

12 Aug 2024 at 16:48hrs | 1548 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to take for granted the freedom they enjoy today

12 Aug 2024 at 16:40hrs | 488 Views

Zanu-PF violence changes Gutu man's life forever

12 Aug 2024 at 15:40hrs | 865 Views

'Zimbabweans should be free to demonstrate at SADC Summit'

12 Aug 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1100 Views

CIOs hound Mnangagwa challenger

12 Aug 2024 at 15:00hrs | 3984 Views

Mnangagwa honours Black Umfolosi

12 Aug 2024 at 14:51hrs | 1256 Views

Zimbabwean parents beg US diplomat for apology killing their child

12 Aug 2024 at 14:28hrs | 315 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia border jumping spikes

12 Aug 2024 at 14:06hrs | 394 Views

Body found with missing head

12 Aug 2024 at 14:02hrs | 528 Views

'Sadc protecting wrong leaders'

12 Aug 2024 at 14:01hrs | 336 Views

Lawyer haunted by 2019 fraud case

12 Aug 2024 at 14:01hrs | 435 Views

Sanyatwe embroiled in Nyanga chieftainship wrangle

12 Aug 2024 at 14:00hrs | 281 Views

Zanu-PF is not Zimbabwe

12 Aug 2024 at 14:00hrs | 237 Views

Zec voter registration raises dust

12 Aug 2024 at 13:59hrs | 187 Views

Chamisa rallies Zimbabweans ahead of Harare Sadc summit

11 Aug 2024 at 18:42hrs | 2544 Views

'Ngarivhume was plotting protest'

11 Aug 2024 at 18:42hrs | 1424 Views

CCC plots August 17 mass protests

11 Aug 2024 at 18:41hrs | 1735 Views

Chamisa responds to Malema

11 Aug 2024 at 18:40hrs | 3035 Views

SADC Summit derails Ngarivhume bail proceedings

11 Aug 2024 at 18:39hrs | 455 Views

US funded NGOs blame SADC

11 Aug 2024 at 18:39hrs | 2222 Views

BCC under fire for not reviewing colonial era by-laws

11 Aug 2024 at 18:38hrs | 1087 Views

Bosso fans cheer Dembare draw

11 Aug 2024 at 18:38hrs | 508 Views

Luphahla joins Dembare

11 Aug 2024 at 18:37hrs | 392 Views

Bulawayo hospitality sector, 'best in Zimbabwe'

11 Aug 2024 at 18:33hrs | 300 Views

Boost for ZiG as gold deliveries soar

11 Aug 2024 at 18:33hrs | 297 Views

Govt to assist Chikozho bus accident victims

11 Aug 2024 at 18:31hrs | 378 Views

Zanu-PF official in trouble for stealing timber

11 Aug 2024 at 18:30hrs | 186 Views

Mohadi calls for peace

11 Aug 2024 at 18:28hrs | 133 Views

Politics of sympathetic pregnancies

11 Aug 2024 at 18:27hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabwe enhances nurses' certificates security features

11 Aug 2024 at 18:25hrs | 171 Views

How smartphones have changed gaming

11 Aug 2024 at 11:33hrs | 141 Views

Matibiri guarantees children's maximum security; interfaces during ZAS

11 Aug 2024 at 10:35hrs | 663 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested with stolen SA Parliamentarian car

10 Aug 2024 at 21:35hrs | 1120 Views

Suspected human remains found at Scott Sakupwanya offices

10 Aug 2024 at 21:32hrs | 1575 Views

Soldier shoots CIO, self and two others over a girlfriend

10 Aug 2024 at 15:43hrs | 3832 Views

Man bashes cheating wife with an axe handle

10 Aug 2024 at 15:40hrs | 1262 Views

Can aspartame in soft drinks cause cancer?

10 Aug 2024 at 07:49hrs | 746 Views

Birds of a feather flock together

10 Aug 2024 at 07:43hrs | 1206 Views