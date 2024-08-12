Mnangagwa commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa today praised the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) for their professionalism and reliability, highlighting that their steadfast commitment has helped preserve the ethos and values of the liberation struggle that led to Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.The President, who also serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, made these remarks during his keynote address at the 44th ZDF commemoration held at Rufaro."I commend the ZDF for upholding the rich liberation ethos and the foundational principles and values that were instrumental in establishing a united security apparatus in 1980," said President Mnangagwa."Your unwavering defence of our national interests, as enshrined in our Constitution, has been exemplary over the years," he added.