Harare man kills infant for being born without his permission

by Staff reporter
52 secs ago
A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his daughter and assaulting his wife with electric cables after accusing his wife of having the child without his consent.

In a statement on X, the police reported, "The suspect assaulted his wife and their 3-month-old daughter with electric cables across their bodies. He accused his wife of conceiving the daughter without his consent. The daughter tragically passed away upon admission at a local clinic in Epworth."

Source - The Chronicle

Comments

