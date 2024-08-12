Man stabs cheating sister's boyfriend

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in Masvingo for allegedly stabbing his sister’s boyfriend.Mkondisi Mandava reportedly became violent after the boyfriend, Felix Sibanda, accused his sister of being unfaithful.In a statement on X, the police reported, "The suspect, Mkondisi Mandava, headbutted the victim, Felix Sibanda (42), on the forehead before stabbing him multiple times in the thighs with a knife. The altercation is said to have arisen from a dispute over the suspect’s sister, whom the victim had accused of infidelity and threatened to assault."