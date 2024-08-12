'Zimbabwe economic growth unstoppable,' claims Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa, in his address at the 44th Heroes Day commemorations at the National Heroes’ Acre, emphasized Zimbabwe's unstoppable economic growth, driven by the sacrifices of the nation's liberation fighters. Despite facing neo-colonial challenges and illegal sanctions, the President highlighted the resilience of the Zimbabwean people, which has underpinned the country’s continued progress.He noted that the economy is thriving, with positive growth across various sectors. In agriculture, despite climate challenges like El Nino-induced drought, the winter wheat cropping season achieved a record 121,982 hectares. Preparations for the 2024-2025 summer cropping season are underway, with an emphasis on irrigation to bolster food security.In the energy sector, the President pointed out significant advancements, including the Hwange 7 and 8 expansion project, which has improved power supply, and the development of two large solar plants with a combined capacity of 250 megawatts.President Mnangagwa also spoke on infrastructure development, particularly in transport, where projects like the Mbudzi Interchange and the upgrading of key highways are progressing well. Rural infrastructure is also being enhanced, ensuring that even remote areas benefit from improved roads, water provision, and public facilities.In mining, the President urged value addition and beneficiation of minerals to maximize national benefits. The manufacturing sector is expanding, with capacity utilization reaching 53%, contributing to job creation and better livelihoods.He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving healthcare, noting that 78% of district hospitals are now equipped with functional operating theatres. Education is also being enhanced through public-private partnerships, and the Youth Service training program has been relaunched to instill patriotism in young people.The welfare of veterans, widows, and war victims remains a priority, with efforts to ensure they receive their rightful benefits. The government is also dedicating resources to the repatriation and reburial of liberation war veterans, preserving the history of the struggle for future generations.