Zapu calls for SADC action against Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
ZAPU has joined the list of growing organisations concerned about  the government's clampdown on citizens ahead of the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit in Harare, questioning why the regional bloc has not stepped in to reprimand the ruling Zanu-PF regime

There has been disturbing surge in human rights violations across the country, with reports of assaults, abductions, and torture involving both state and non-state actors targeting human rights activists and opposition politicians.

"The host, as of the past month, resembles a country at war with numerous opposition and civic activists arrested, abducted, detained, and tortured with no justifying charges for such heavy-handedness," said John Zolani Dlamini, ZAPU National Chairman.

Dlamini said it was worrying how such a clampdown was taking place when "suffering" Zimbabweans only expressed an intent to demonstrate against a "litany of abuses."

"ZAPU wonders what could happen should the demonstrations actually go ahead. ZAPU wonders how many will be killed after the response we witness just for intent," he said.

The National Chairman emphasised that Zimbabwe's constitution allows for demonstrations as long as they are conducted within legal boundaries.

"The same constitution does not demand the public to seek permission to demonstrate, but only compels the citizens to notify the responsible authorities, that is the police. After such communication is received by the authorities, they are obliged to provide security and safety of the demonstrators," Dlamini said.

He also criticised the Zanu-PF regime for its "long-standing" disregard for constitutional rights, which further restricted the already limited democratic space in Zimbabwe.

"The Zanu-PF regime has however operated on the wrong side of the constitution for decades now, in the process impeding on civic rights as well as further squeezing and closing the ever-diminishing democratic space in the country," said the national chairperson.

Dlamini also accused SADC of failing to hold Zimbabwe accountable for its undemocratic practices, particularly during the 2008, 2018, and 2023 elections.

"All this has been happening in the full glare of SADC and many elections have been stolen by the Zanu-PF regime with the bloc looking aside when they could have admonished the rogue regime and inculcated democratic principles among member states," said Dlamini.

With the upcoming summit, Dlamini expressed disappointment over SADC's decision to allow Zimbabwe to host the event, despite the recent disputed elections and the ongoing clampdown on dissent.

"Today, the bloc, regardless of the recently disputed election as well as the iron-fisted clampdown on dissent, sees no problem being hosted by and even coronating the beneficiary of a disputed election as rotational chairman of the regional body," he said.

The ZAPU national chairperson urged SADC to prioritise the safety and security of ordinary Zimbabweans by insisting on the observance of democratic principles and values.

 He also dismissed accusations from the Zanu-PF regime that dissent is foreign-sponsored as hypocritical, pointing out the regime's own ties to the West.

"The accusation by the rogue Zanu-PF regime that dissent is foreign sponsored especially by the West is hypocrisy that should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves," Dlamini said.

"The same Zanu-PF regime and its close associates are heavily invested in the same Western world where their loot of local resources is stashed. Their children are all over the Western countries for education."

Addressing the financial transparency surrounding the SADC summit, Dlamini questioned the lack of a formal budget despite significant spending on infrastructure improvements.

"ZAPU notes with sadness the absence of a budget for the ongoing preparations for the upcoming SADC summit, yet substantial resources have been splashed on hotel constructions, vehicle purchases as well as road network works around the venue. The question on everybody's mind is where are the funds coming from, and if from the national purse why is there no pronouncement from the treasury," he said.

The national chairperson called for full accountability and criticised the government's spending priorities, highlighting the struggles faced by the health and education sectors and the low salaries of civil servants.

 "We implore the government to release all activists who are detained for political reasons and call for observance, protection, and promotion of political and civil rights in the country."

Dlamini concluded by emphasising the root causes of protests in Zimbabwe, which he attributed to economic desperation and long-standing grievances against the Zanu-PF leadership.

He called on SADC to take action and use its mandate to enforce human rights, democracy, and electoral principles.

"SADC must heed these cries and use its mandate to whip the regime in Zimbabwe into line as pertains human rights, democracy, and democratic elections principles, rules, and guidelines," Dlamini said.

He expressed hope that President Emmerson Mnangagwa would listen to the grievances of the people, to provide a smooth assumption of SADC chairmanship by Zimbabwe.

"It is our conviction that President Mnangagwa, who is on record saying he is a ‘listening President' who is as ‘soft as wool' will listen carefully to the grievances being raised by his desperate people and demonstrate in deed his softness in dealing with them, for the purposes of a smooth assumption of SADC rotational chairmanship by Zimbabwe."


Source - cite.org.zw
