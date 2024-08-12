Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF has betrayed Zimbabwe war heroes

by Staff reporter
50 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's opposition parties claim that the sacrifices of the country's heroes have been betrayed by those in power, who have shown brutality, violated human rights, engaged in rampant corruption without transparency and accountability.

Since 1980, the Zanu-PF-led government has been accused of these violations.

In commemoration of Heroes Day, ZAPU and The Patriotic Front (TPF) said they honour the sacrifices of those who fought for Zimbabwe's independence and freedom but are also reminded of the harsh realities facing the country today.

The TPF's Youth League, known as The Young Patriots, stated that the struggles of Zimbabwe's heroes have been betrayed by leaders prioritising their interests over the values of equality, justice and freedom.

"We are witnessing escalating allegations of assault, abductions, and human rights violations in our communities, perpetuated by systemic failures and impunity. As the youth league of TPF, we are outraged and demand immediate action from our leaders to address these atrocities and ensure accountability for the perpetrators," said Dennis Kapere, Director of the Young Patriots.

Kapere expressed solidarity with the victims and their families and pledged to amplify their voices and stories.

He quoted past youth heroes and leaders, Joshua Nkomo and Edison Zvobgo, emphasising the need for the youth to take control of their destiny and fight for a better future.

Kapere called for an immediate investigation into allegations of assault, abductions, and human rights violations, accountability for perpetrators, protection and support for victims and their families, reforms to address systemic failures, provide justice and equality for all.

"As the Young Patriots, we will not rest until our communities are safe, just, and free from oppression," Kapere added.

ZAPU Presidential Spokesperson Patron Nketha stated that as the country observes Heroes Day, citizens should reflect on the human rights abuses and impunity of state actors that have plagued Zimbabwe since gaining independence.

He noted that despite a long and arduous journey from 1980 to 2024, establishing a developmental state that respects, promotes, and defends human rights remains elusive.

"Our gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed their precious lives in the struggle against colonialism feel insulted and betrayed by the brutality, human rights violations, rampant corruption, lack of transparency, and accountability exhibited by the Zanu-PF-led government since 1980," Nketha said.

Nketha argued that Zanu-PF survives on the country's wealth and instilling fear in the general citizenry, buttressed by an "equally captured state security apparatus."

He accused the ruling party of thriving on its total capture of publicly funded media to promote its draconian ideologies under the guise of nation-building.

"We exist in a country that has a Fascist structure inspired by the failed Hitler and Mussolini regimes of the 1930s," Nketha claimed.

"Violence against citizens is the only deliverable the clueless Zanu-PF regime can maintain while the economy it inherited from colonialism crumbles."

The ZAPU Presidential Spokesperson asserted that for the past 44 years, Zimbabwe has "never" witnessed free, fair, and credible elections guided by constitutionally aligned electoral processes, independent electoral administration, or a stable political environment.

"The sham electoral charade of August 2023 could be one of Africa's most fraudulent elections in recent history," Nketha concluded.

He added that "thankfully," the SADC Election Observer Mission, led by Dr Nevers Mumba, condemned the rigged election in the strongest terms.

"Consequently, only three sitting presidents showed up to watch the inauguration that gave President Mnangagwa his second stolen mandate."

"President Mnangagwa has not recovered from the embarrassment of African leaders snubbing his inauguration. He is a wounded crocodile, but the imminent SADC Summit to be hosted in Harare offers his brutal regime a golden chance to mend its dented image."

Nketha stated that the SADC Summit is expected to serve only the narrow interests of Zanu-PF at the expense of long-suffering Zimbabweans.

"The rogue regime is pulling out all the stops to create a façade of legitimacy and economic progress. In reality, it has mastered the art of denying citizens the right to choose a government of their choice while manipulating statistics to dispute the reality of Zimbabwe's economic decay," he said.

"Zanu-PF might deceive the few SADC leaders who fail to notice the fresh paint in their newly refurbished hotel rooms, but their ambassadors stationed in Harare can never be fooled."

He added that the number of Zimbabwean economic refugees spilling into the SADC region will continue to speak louder than Zanu-PF's propaganda machine.

"Zanu-PF is a patrimonial and spoils-centred hybrid regime," he said, lamenting that Zimbabwe's situation is worsened by shortcomings in regional and continental peer review mechanisms to rein in oppressive regimes.

 "Lost is the right-to-protect principle that inspired revolutionaries like Tanzania's Mwalimu Julius Nyerere to depose the mindless Idi Amin regime in Uganda. Our African revolutionary ideals have been watered down by neo-colonial and capital interests, paving the way for nepotism and patronage."

Nketha added that Zimbabwe needs a paradigm shift for the 2028 elections to restore the one-man-one-vote ideal for which the country's heroes died, stressing that a united, patriotic opposition front is needed to challenge Zanu-PF.

 "To honour our living and fallen heroes, let us unite as opposition parties to unshackle ourselves from the rogue regime mocking our revolutionary heroes and starving our people in a land so richly blessed by God," he said.


Source - cite.org.zw
More on: #Zapu, #Zanu-PF, #Sadc

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

Zapu calls for SADC action against Zanu-PF

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Zimbabwe economic growth unstoppable,' claims Mnangagwa

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Man stabs cheating sister's boyfriend

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Harare man kills infant for being born without his permission

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces

6 mins ago | 0 Views

USAid car accident kills a Zimbabwean in Chipinge

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

'King Mambo' annoints his chiefs

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

5 reasons why Zimbabwe is a popular destination

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mnangagwa honours truck driver

10 hrs ago | 808 Views

US ally pulls out of Zimbabwe match amid diplomatic tiff

10 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi's beef with Zimbabwe resurfaces

10 hrs ago | 1170 Views

'African lion faces extinction'

10 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bunjira Jnr gets Warriors select call-up

10 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chamisa wants a political settlement

10 hrs ago | 504 Views

6 killed in Bulawayo-Plumtree Highway accident

10 hrs ago | 488 Views

Awareness of responsible gambling in Zimbabwe's community

21 hrs ago | 170 Views

Soldiers blamed for provoking the fatal shooting of 3

12 Aug 2024 at 16:48hrs | 1552 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to take for granted the freedom they enjoy today

12 Aug 2024 at 16:40hrs | 490 Views

Zanu-PF violence changes Gutu man's life forever

12 Aug 2024 at 15:40hrs | 868 Views

'Zimbabweans should be free to demonstrate at SADC Summit'

12 Aug 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1100 Views

CIOs hound Mnangagwa challenger

12 Aug 2024 at 15:00hrs | 3991 Views

Mnangagwa honours Black Umfolosi

12 Aug 2024 at 14:51hrs | 1258 Views

Zimbabwean parents beg US diplomat for apology killing their child

12 Aug 2024 at 14:28hrs | 316 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia border jumping spikes

12 Aug 2024 at 14:06hrs | 395 Views

Body found with missing head

12 Aug 2024 at 14:02hrs | 530 Views

'Sadc protecting wrong leaders'

12 Aug 2024 at 14:01hrs | 337 Views

Lawyer haunted by 2019 fraud case

12 Aug 2024 at 14:01hrs | 436 Views

Sanyatwe embroiled in Nyanga chieftainship wrangle

12 Aug 2024 at 14:00hrs | 282 Views

Zanu-PF is not Zimbabwe

12 Aug 2024 at 14:00hrs | 238 Views

Zec voter registration raises dust

12 Aug 2024 at 13:59hrs | 187 Views

Chamisa rallies Zimbabweans ahead of Harare Sadc summit

11 Aug 2024 at 18:42hrs | 2544 Views

'Ngarivhume was plotting protest'

11 Aug 2024 at 18:42hrs | 1425 Views

CCC plots August 17 mass protests

11 Aug 2024 at 18:41hrs | 1735 Views

Chamisa responds to Malema

11 Aug 2024 at 18:40hrs | 3038 Views

SADC Summit derails Ngarivhume bail proceedings

11 Aug 2024 at 18:39hrs | 455 Views

US funded NGOs blame SADC

11 Aug 2024 at 18:39hrs | 2222 Views

BCC under fire for not reviewing colonial era by-laws

11 Aug 2024 at 18:38hrs | 1087 Views

Bosso fans cheer Dembare draw

11 Aug 2024 at 18:38hrs | 508 Views

Luphahla joins Dembare

11 Aug 2024 at 18:37hrs | 392 Views

Bulawayo hospitality sector, 'best in Zimbabwe'

11 Aug 2024 at 18:33hrs | 300 Views

Boost for ZiG as gold deliveries soar

11 Aug 2024 at 18:33hrs | 297 Views

Govt to assist Chikozho bus accident victims

11 Aug 2024 at 18:31hrs | 378 Views

Zanu-PF official in trouble for stealing timber

11 Aug 2024 at 18:30hrs | 186 Views

Mohadi calls for peace

11 Aug 2024 at 18:28hrs | 133 Views

Politics of sympathetic pregnancies

11 Aug 2024 at 18:27hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabwe enhances nurses' certificates security features

11 Aug 2024 at 18:25hrs | 171 Views

How smartphones have changed gaming

11 Aug 2024 at 11:33hrs | 141 Views

Matibiri guarantees children's maximum security; interfaces during ZAS

11 Aug 2024 at 10:35hrs | 663 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested with stolen SA Parliamentarian car

10 Aug 2024 at 21:35hrs | 1120 Views