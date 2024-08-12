Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa parades broke forces; mums on stipends

by Gideon Madzikatidze
2 hrs ago | Views
Mnangagwa presided over the Defence Forces Day Celebrations in Rufaro Stadium, Harare this Tuesday accompanied by several government officials and deputies. Picture Credit: Ministry of Information Zimbabwe
Despite pampering uniformed forces with praises during 44th Defence Forces Day celebrations, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, (who is also the Commander In-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces) deliberately forced members of military attire to rather bite bullets as substitutes for monetary increment; his allegiance and address to non-monetary promises this Tuesday has exposed.

Presiding over routine gathering in appreciation of the defence forces' tireless efforts to ensure peace and stability, Mnangagwa shows no sign of reviewing salaries for members of the military attire, giving them hope in offering caretaker services in form of accommodation, healthcare, among other essentials to inculcate sense of belonging, ownership and responsibility.

"Meanwhile, an array of strategies are under way to improve the welfare of members of our Defence Forces. Non-monetary incentives and benefits
such as Civil Service Housing Loans and the Civil Service Vehicle Purchase schemes have been extended to members of the Defence Forces," Mnangagwa said.

"Further, my Government has expanded the transport fleet for the Defence Forces, through the procurement and delivery of an assortment of vehicles," Mnangagwa added.

"Over and above, housing units that are ready for occupation, Government will soon be embarking on the construction of 3 000 housing units for members of the ZD," Mnangagwa promised.

"This is part of the comprehensive programme by my Administration to increase affordable housing stock throughout the country. Similarly, healthcare for members of the Defence Forces is of critical importance for their general upkeep," Mnangagwa said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa also promised that his government is committed to make sure that all military hospitals and health institutions have requisite modern equipment and adequate medicines.

"The construction of the Defence Forces Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Force Base, is being accelerated," Mnangagwa remarks.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's Minister of Defence, Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has expressed expressed the commitment by Defence Forces to embrace vision 2030 in establishing 'Prosperous and Empowered Upper Middle
Income Society by 2030'.

Muchinguri-Kashiri promised that the second mandate as enshrined in
the constitution dictates that they support civil Ministries to further their mandates in attaining national development goals in this case of National Development Strategy 1.

"We will, therefore, continue to contribute to pillars under NDS1. We are inspired by your mantra, Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo," Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

"This has seen us contributing towards infrastructural development which include construction of schools,clinics and bridges; food and nutrition security where we provide logistical support; health and well-being as demonstrated by handing over of health facilities; human capital development; devolution and decentralisation of services; housing delivery; Social Protection and
Disaster Management; and support to civil authorities just to mention a few," Muchinguri-Kashiri added.

"Your Excellency, we thank you for your relentless efforts in improving the conditions of service of our members, as witnessed by the improvements in accommodation, health services and logistics which are a result of your interventions. We salute your deliberate policy that we mainstreaming gender in all aspects of Zimbabwe Defence Forces," Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

During one of Zimbabwean Parliament's question-and-answer sessions, there were several allegations raised that some underpaid military personnel were committing heinous crimes countrywide to supplement their meagre pay, and one of the legislators queried if government was committed to improve on welfare of uniformed forces.

The Citizen Coalition for Change's (CCC) Chiredzi South legislator, Ropafadzo Makumire queried (during the Question-and-Answer session) on how President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration was handling the welfare of members of the defence forces.

"Mr. Speaker Sir, we have been experiencing quite a number of cases wherein members of the national military have been involved in heinous crimes such as money heists and armed robberies…," Makumire said then.

"I want to ask the Minister of Defence about government policy concerning the enhancement of the welfare of military personnel?," Makumire questioned then.

Deputy Minister of Defence, Retired Brigadier-General Levi Mayihlome, responded that military members need Parliament support during national budget formulation.

"Regarding the welfare of the members of the military, and indeed all uniformed forces, the government does whatever it can within the resources that are available to provide for their welfare.

"I do not believe that currently members are really not informed because we debated this even during the budget allocations as to what the situation is like. We keep discussing with the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion to ensure that members of the military are catered for," Mayihlome said then.

"Unlike the other members of society, they cannot fend for themselves, but it is really up to us the Hon. members so that when the budget for the military, or the uniformed forces, we all put our hands on the deck and speak the same language to ensure that their welfare is taken care of," Retired Brigadier-General Levi Mayihlome said then.

Mayihlome responded that it was neither the government's intention nor its wish that uniformed forces are neglected.

Based on Mnangagwa's promise to provide some necessities for the military personnel (Defence forces) in form of non-monetary stature, one would be left with many questions to be answered and unsatisfied if all these create "code 1-4-3" (military code referring to 'I love you') between the servants (military personnel) and their master (Mnangagwa their Commander In-Chief)

