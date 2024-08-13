Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe takes over Sadc Council of Ministers reins

by Staff reporter
46 secs ago
Zimbabwe has assumed the chairmanship of the SADC Council of Ministers, taking over from Angola, ahead of the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government where President Mnangagwa will lead the bloc. The handover ceremony took place at the new Parliament Building in Mount Hampden.

In his acceptance speech, Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, emphasized prioritizing food security, regional peace, stability, and promoting innovation during Zimbabwe's tenure. He highlighted the need to leverage the region's abundant resources and skilled youth to drive economic development and industrialization.

Shava commended the establishment of the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC) and called for continued focus on regional peace, particularly in conflict-affected areas like Mozambique's Cabo Delgado and the DRC. Outgoing chair, Angola's Ambassador Téte António, praised the region's achievements under Angola's leadership and called for the lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

SADC Secretariat Executive Secretary Mr. Elias Magosi reflected on the region's progress in peace, security, and integration, citing successful missions in Mozambique and the DRC. He also noted the importance of industrial development, market integration, and the regional cross-border Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system, which has facilitated significant financial transactions across member states. Magosi urged continued resource mobilization to support regional initiatives and ensure the SADC Regional Development Fund (RDF) becomes fully operational.

Source - The Herald

