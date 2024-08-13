Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo tightens water rationing as supplies dwindle

by Staff reporter
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has urged residents to conserve water as dam levels have dropped to 33%, far below the 54% recorded last year. If water conservation measures aren't followed, water supplies could fall below the critical 21-month threshold. 

In response, BCC has intensified water rationing, reducing daily water limits for high-density suburb residents to 350 liters (down from 450) and for low-density areas to 550 liters (down from 650). Industries and farmers are also affected.
The city is currently under a 120-hour weekly water-shedding program, and BCC Acting Town Clerk Dr. Edwin Mzingwane warned that the situation could worsen without significant rainfall. The council plans to decommission the Lower Ncema Dam, further straining water resources. Additionally, aging infrastructure is causing increased water loss due to pipe bursts.

Despite the challenges, BCC is hopeful that the upcoming La Niña season will improve water levels, but residents are advised to use water sparingly and prepare for continued shortages.

Source - The Herald
