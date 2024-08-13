2 killed, 35 injured in horror road crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

A tragic head-on collision involving two commuter omnibuses occurred at the intersection of Seke and St Patrick’s roads in Harare, resulting in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to 35 others. Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fatalities.Local residents, including Mr. Nobert Chiwetu and Mr. Talkmore Zimbudzi, have called for the installation of traffic lights and speed humps at the intersection to prevent further accidents, citing a similar incident the previous Friday. Eyewitnesses claimed that the accident was caused by a police officer driving one of the omnibuses, who allegedly encroached into the wrong lane.The incident also saw a photographer from The Herald being assaulted by police officers while covering the accident. The collision highlights ongoing concerns about speeding, negligence, and the need for improved traffic control measures on Seke Road, where many accidents have occurred due to similar issues.