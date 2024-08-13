Mnangagwa to construct 3,000 housing units for ZDF members

News / National

by Staff reporter

During the 44th anniversary of Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Day, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced plans to construct 3,000 housing units for ZDF members and upgrade military healthcare facilities with modern equipment. These initiatives are part of broader efforts to improve the welfare of the country's security forces.President Mnangagwa highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing the ZDF's living conditions, including non-monetary incentives like housing loans and vehicle purchase schemes. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of modernizing military healthcare, with ongoing construction of the Defence Forces Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Force Base.The President also praised the ZDF's role in national development and community projects, such as constructing modern school infrastructure and supporting the Zimbabwe Republic Police in combating illegal activities. He commended their dedication to safeguarding the country's territorial integrity amid emerging global security threats.President Mnangagwa acknowledged the historical significance of Rufaro Stadium, the event's venue, where Zimbabwe's independence was first celebrated. He also expressed gratitude for the support of regional and international allies, including South Africa, Malawi, China, Russia, and others, in defense and security cooperation.Finally, the President reaffirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to diplomacy, dialogue, and participation in peacekeeping missions, aligning with the African Union's goal to "Silence the Guns."