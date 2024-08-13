Zimra bemoans Chirundu border porosity

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has expressed concerns over significant revenue losses due to the porosity of Chirundu Border Post, a key crossing point between Zimbabwe and Zambia. The border, surrounded by the Zambezi River and national parks, is exploited by smugglers who evade law enforcement and immigration officials.During a recent visit by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce, Zimra regional manager Angeline Mashiri highlighted the need for advanced technologies like drones and increased patrols to curb smuggling. She also noted that the removal of a police roadblock at Makuti has further facilitated smuggling activities.The challenges at Chirundu Border Post include insufficient personnel, outdated surveillance equipment, and inadequate border signage, which complicate monitoring and enforcement efforts. The proximity to wildlife areas and the lack of clear demarcation of official crossing points exacerbate the issue, leading to continued revenue leakages.