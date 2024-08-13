Latest News Editor's Choice


Man stabs lover

by Staff reporter
A 29-year-old man appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on two charges of attempted murder after stabbing his girlfriend and her companion upon discovering them together.

Blessing Matsvai, who pleaded guilty before Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, was remanded in custody pending the recording of his plea.

The victims, Takuda Chitope (24) and Linda Moyo (31), were attacked two Sundays ago when Matsvai entered the room where they were together. According to the prosecutor, Anesu Chirenje, Matsvai stabbed Chitope once below the right ear and once in the right collarbone with a kitchen knife before stabbing Moyo in the left collarbone. Matsvai then fled the scene.

On July 4, Chitope and Moyo reported the incident to the police, leading to Matsvai's arrest.

Source - newsday
