'Mnangagwa regime puts liberation heroes' values under threat'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Civic society organizations (CSOs) in Zimbabwe have raised concerns that the freedoms secured by the country's liberation heroes are under threat due to a recent crackdown on dissent by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime. As Zimbabwe commemorated Heroes Day, the CSOs highlighted increasing human rights violations in the lead-up to the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit, which Harare is hosting.The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association emphasized that the values for which the liberation heroes fought are being undermined by the government's actions, including arbitrary arrests, unlawful surveillance, and torture of citizens. Recently, four pro-democracy activists were reportedly abducted and tortured, and numerous opposition supporters have been arrested, with many still in remand prison.Heal Zimbabwe Trust echoed these concerns, calling for an end to the crackdown on dissent, the release of political prisoners, and the protection of civil liberties to honor the legacy of the liberation heroes.