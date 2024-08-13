Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa regime puts liberation heroes' values under threat'

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
Civic society organizations (CSOs) in Zimbabwe have raised concerns that the freedoms secured by the country's liberation heroes are under threat due to a recent crackdown on dissent by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime. As Zimbabwe commemorated Heroes Day, the CSOs highlighted increasing human rights violations in the lead-up to the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit, which Harare is hosting.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association emphasized that the values for which the liberation heroes fought are being undermined by the government's actions, including arbitrary arrests, unlawful surveillance, and torture of citizens. Recently, four pro-democracy activists were reportedly abducted and tortured, and numerous opposition supporters have been arrested, with many still in remand prison.

Heal Zimbabwe Trust echoed these concerns, calling for an end to the crackdown on dissent, the release of political prisoners, and the protection of civil liberties to honor the legacy of the liberation heroes.

Source - newsday

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

Businessman approaches High Court over magistrates ruling

1 min ago | 0 Views

Man stabs lover

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimra bemoans Chirundu border porosity

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa to construct 3,000 housing units for ZDF members

6 mins ago | 1 Views

2 killed, 35 injured in horror road crash

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo tightens water rationing as supplies dwindle

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimra mulls severe penalty on tax debts

11 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Sadc Council of Ministers reins

12 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa parades broke forces; mums on stipends

10 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Why NetEnt stands out as a top-tier game developer

11 hrs ago | 45 Views

Not Just GamStop: Self-exclusion software Zimbabwean players can use

11 hrs ago | 31 Views

The State of Zimbabwe's Education System and the Need for Industrial Placements for Unexperienced Lecturers

11 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe military needs to transform from a ZANLA force to a national army

11 hrs ago | 269 Views

Invest in experiences

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe opposition rejects Mnangagwa's facade

15 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Zanu-PF has betrayed Zimbabwe war heroes

15 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zapu calls for SADC action against Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 341 Views

'Zimbabwe economic growth unstoppable,' claims Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man stabs cheating sister's boyfriend

16 hrs ago | 601 Views

Harare man kills infant for being born without his permission

16 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces

16 hrs ago | 136 Views

USAid car accident kills a Zimbabwean in Chipinge

19 hrs ago | 574 Views

'King Mambo' annoints his chiefs

20 hrs ago | 716 Views

5 reasons why Zimbabwe is a popular destination

13 Aug 2024 at 07:48hrs | 606 Views

Mnangagwa honours truck driver

13 Aug 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1034 Views

US ally pulls out of Zimbabwe match amid diplomatic tiff

13 Aug 2024 at 07:06hrs | 2008 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi's beef with Zimbabwe resurfaces

13 Aug 2024 at 07:05hrs | 1637 Views

'African lion faces extinction'

13 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 311 Views

Bunjira Jnr gets Warriors select call-up

13 Aug 2024 at 07:03hrs | 247 Views

Chamisa wants a political settlement

13 Aug 2024 at 07:01hrs | 634 Views

6 killed in Bulawayo-Plumtree Highway accident

13 Aug 2024 at 07:00hrs | 616 Views

Awareness of responsible gambling in Zimbabwe's community

12 Aug 2024 at 20:00hrs | 178 Views

Soldiers blamed for provoking the fatal shooting of 3

12 Aug 2024 at 16:48hrs | 1682 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to take for granted the freedom they enjoy today

12 Aug 2024 at 16:40hrs | 530 Views

Zanu-PF violence changes Gutu man's life forever

12 Aug 2024 at 15:40hrs | 919 Views

'Zimbabweans should be free to demonstrate at SADC Summit'

12 Aug 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1134 Views

CIOs hound Mnangagwa challenger

12 Aug 2024 at 15:00hrs | 4615 Views

Mnangagwa honours Black Umfolosi

12 Aug 2024 at 14:51hrs | 1295 Views

Zimbabwean parents beg US diplomat for apology killing their child

12 Aug 2024 at 14:28hrs | 349 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia border jumping spikes

12 Aug 2024 at 14:06hrs | 419 Views

Body found with missing head

12 Aug 2024 at 14:02hrs | 587 Views

'Sadc protecting wrong leaders'

12 Aug 2024 at 14:01hrs | 367 Views

Lawyer haunted by 2019 fraud case

12 Aug 2024 at 14:01hrs | 533 Views

Sanyatwe embroiled in Nyanga chieftainship wrangle

12 Aug 2024 at 14:00hrs | 350 Views

Zanu-PF is not Zimbabwe

12 Aug 2024 at 14:00hrs | 253 Views

Zec voter registration raises dust

12 Aug 2024 at 13:59hrs | 204 Views

Chamisa rallies Zimbabweans ahead of Harare Sadc summit

11 Aug 2024 at 18:42hrs | 2677 Views

'Ngarivhume was plotting protest'

11 Aug 2024 at 18:42hrs | 1498 Views

CCC plots August 17 mass protests

11 Aug 2024 at 18:41hrs | 1787 Views