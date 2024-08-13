'Zimbabwe jails are not based on partisan matters'

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU PF's Director of Information, Farai Marapira, has emphasized that jails are meant for anyone who commits crimes, including members of his own party, not just opposition activists. This statement comes as the ZANU PF-led government has recently warned opposition activists and civic society members that they risk imprisonment if they engage in protests, particularly during the ongoing 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit.Since mid-June, over 160 opposition activists and civic society members have been imprisoned, with many being denied bail. This includes more than 70 members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), who were arrested and allegedly brutalized by law enforcement for holding an unlawful gathering.Marapira clarified that the arrests are based on criminal activity, not political affiliation. "Jails are not based on partisan matters. We also have some ZANU PF members who are in jail. If you commit a crime, you are arrested, and this is clear," he said. "It is not fair for the opposition to point fingers at us because we don’t force anyone to commit a crime."His comments were in response to statements from CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi, who argued that his party’s members and human rights activists were being unjustly arrested. Mkwananzi also expressed concerns about the safety of his party members, especially during national events like Heroes Day celebrations.As security measures intensify ahead of the SADC summit, armed anti-riot police and soldiers have been patrolling high-density suburbs to deter any potential protests from opposition activists.