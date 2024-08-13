Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe jails are not based on partisan matters'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF's Director of Information, Farai Marapira, has emphasized that jails are meant for anyone who commits crimes, including members of his own party, not just opposition activists. This statement comes as the ZANU PF-led government has recently warned opposition activists and civic society members that they risk imprisonment if they engage in protests, particularly during the ongoing 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit.

Since mid-June, over 160 opposition activists and civic society members have been imprisoned, with many being denied bail. This includes more than 70 members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), who were arrested and allegedly brutalized by law enforcement for holding an unlawful gathering.

Marapira clarified that the arrests are based on criminal activity, not political affiliation. "Jails are not based on partisan matters. We also have some ZANU PF members who are in jail. If you commit a crime, you are arrested, and this is clear," he said. "It is not fair for the opposition to point fingers at us because we don’t force anyone to commit a crime."

His comments were in response to statements from CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi, who argued that his party’s members and human rights activists were being unjustly arrested. Mkwananzi also expressed concerns about the safety of his party members, especially during national events like Heroes Day celebrations.

As security measures intensify ahead of the SADC summit, armed anti-riot police and soldiers have been patrolling high-density suburbs to deter any potential protests from opposition activists.


Source - newsday
More on: #Jail, #Zimbabwe, #Zanu-PF

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

3 car thieves arrested

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Man headbutts, stabs brother-in-law to death

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

SA Home Affairs Minister enhances work permit process for ZEP holders

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Liverpool manager heaps praises on Trey Nyoni

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

'ED2030 lobbyists must be arrested'

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe's problems best solved through dialogue

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

'Zimbabwe facing security threats'

4 hrs ago | 485 Views

South Africa has no authority to shift SADC Summit from Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bulawayo introduces left turns only intersections

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa pampers military

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

'Mnangagwa regime puts liberation heroes' values under threat'

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Businessman approaches High Court over magistrates ruling

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Man stabs lover

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimra bemoans Chirundu border porosity

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa to construct 3,000 housing units for ZDF members

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

2 killed, 35 injured in horror road crash

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Bulawayo tightens water rationing as supplies dwindle

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimra mulls severe penalty on tax debts

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Sadc Council of Ministers reins

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa parades broke forces; mums on stipends

14 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Why NetEnt stands out as a top-tier game developer

15 hrs ago | 51 Views

Not Just GamStop: Self-exclusion software Zimbabwean players can use

15 hrs ago | 35 Views

The State of Zimbabwe's Education System and the Need for Industrial Placements for Unexperienced Lecturers

15 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe military needs to transform from a ZANLA force to a national army

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Invest in experiences

15 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe opposition rejects Mnangagwa's facade

19 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Zanu-PF has betrayed Zimbabwe war heroes

19 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zapu calls for SADC action against Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 406 Views

'Zimbabwe economic growth unstoppable,' claims Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 163 Views

Man stabs cheating sister's boyfriend

19 hrs ago | 667 Views

Harare man kills infant for being born without his permission

19 hrs ago | 513 Views

Mnangagwa commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces

19 hrs ago | 147 Views

USAid car accident kills a Zimbabwean in Chipinge

23 hrs ago | 639 Views

'King Mambo' annoints his chiefs

24 hrs ago | 817 Views

5 reasons why Zimbabwe is a popular destination

13 Aug 2024 at 07:48hrs | 628 Views

Mnangagwa honours truck driver

13 Aug 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1138 Views

US ally pulls out of Zimbabwe match amid diplomatic tiff

13 Aug 2024 at 07:06hrs | 2097 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi's beef with Zimbabwe resurfaces

13 Aug 2024 at 07:05hrs | 1715 Views

'African lion faces extinction'

13 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 322 Views

Bunjira Jnr gets Warriors select call-up

13 Aug 2024 at 07:03hrs | 279 Views

Chamisa wants a political settlement

13 Aug 2024 at 07:01hrs | 677 Views

6 killed in Bulawayo-Plumtree Highway accident

13 Aug 2024 at 07:00hrs | 656 Views

Awareness of responsible gambling in Zimbabwe's community

12 Aug 2024 at 20:00hrs | 191 Views

Soldiers blamed for provoking the fatal shooting of 3

12 Aug 2024 at 16:48hrs | 1741 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to take for granted the freedom they enjoy today

12 Aug 2024 at 16:40hrs | 552 Views

Zanu-PF violence changes Gutu man's life forever

12 Aug 2024 at 15:40hrs | 975 Views

'Zimbabweans should be free to demonstrate at SADC Summit'

12 Aug 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1144 Views

CIOs hound Mnangagwa challenger

12 Aug 2024 at 15:00hrs | 4740 Views

Mnangagwa honours Black Umfolosi

12 Aug 2024 at 14:51hrs | 1313 Views